Eagles knock off Rio men in straight sets

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Midway University pulled away down the stretch in sets one and three while, in between, cruising to an easy win in set two and post a 3-0 victory over the University of Rio Grande, Wednesday night, in Mid-South Conference men’s volleyball action.

The Eagles evened their overall record at 7-7 and improved to 3-7 in league play with the 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 triumph.

Rio Grande dropped to 1-15 overall and 0-10 in the MSC with the loss.

The RedStorm trailed just 21-19 in set one after a kill by freshman Jose Perdomo (Venado Tuerto, Argentina), but Midway scored consecutive winners to push its lead to four points and eventually took the set.

The Eagles opened up a 19-8 lead in the second stanza and never looked back, hitting .471 as opposed to Rio’s .095 swing percentage over the same time frame.

Set three remained tied as late as 19-19, but Midway recorded six of the final nine winners — four of which were the result of two attack errors and two service errors by the RedStorm — to finish off the match.

Franzso Severre led the Eagles with 13 kills, while Daniel Cogo had 31 assists and three of his team’s eight service aces.

Colton Marsh added seven digs for the Midway, while Steven Tippenhauser had two solo blocks and one block assist.

The Eagles’ win came despite 16 service errors in the match.

Freshman Tyler Miller-Bross (Loveland, OH) had a match-best 14 kills in the loss for Rio Grande, while freshman Seth Mohr (Canton, OH) had 29 assists, seven digs, a solo block and two block assists.

The RedStorm had 14 service errors of their own in the loss.

Rio Grande returns to action Friday night when it hosts Campbellsville University for a 6 p.m. first serve.

Rio Grande duo recognized by RSC

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande shortstop Caitlyn Brisker and pitcher Raelynn Hastings had productive weekends at the NFCA Leadoff Classic and both have been honored as the River States Conference Softball Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the week of Feb. 21-27.

Brisker, a sophomore from Oak Hill, Ohio, hit .353 and hit safely in four of the five games the RedStorm played at the tournament in Columbus, Ga. While facing several ranked opponents, she was 6-for-17 with two home runs and six RBIs to lead Rio Grande to a 3-2 record.

Brisker’s biggest game was a 2-for-4 performance with a homer and four RBIs versus (RV) Truett McConnell (Ga.). She was also 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs in a 4-3 victory over Ave Maria (Fla.).

Brisker slugged .706 on the weekend, stole a base and turned a double play.

Hastings threw three complete games during the Classic.

The Commercial Point, Ohio senior won two games and logged 20.0 innings in all. She struck out 11, walked four and allowed seven earned runs during on the weekend.

Hastings beat No. 16 — and previously unbeaten — William Carey (Miss.) with a complete game, 3-2. She allowed just one earned run on nine hits, struck out two and walked one.

Hastings also got the win versus Ave Maria. In a complete game, the right-hander spread out three runs, struck out six and walked one. She was saddled with the loss to (RV) Mobile (Ala.) despite giving up three earned runs in 6.0 innings of another complete game.

Rio Grande (6-4) will be at Alice Lloyd (Ky.) for its next games on March 4.

Rio’s McCarthy part of NAIA Indoor Championships

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Sophomore Mackenzie McCarthy will be representing the University of Rio Grande at the 42nd Annual NAIA Women’s Indoor Track and Field National Championships, which are scheduled for Thursday-Saturday at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, S.D.

The New Franklin, Ohio native is among those participating in the semifinal round of the 5,000-meter run on Thursday, at 3 p.m. EST.

McCarthy’s qualifying time of 17:43.97 was the eighth-fastest in the field.

Runners advancing from Thursday’s semifinal race will be part of Saturday’s final in the event beginning at 4:35 p.m. EST.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

