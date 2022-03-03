Black Knights fall at Winfield, 62-47

WINFIELD, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant boys basketball team suffered a 62-47 road loss to the Winfield Generals (12-10) in the opening round of the Region IV, Section 1 Tournament on Wednesday evening.

The Black Knights (7-16) started Wednesday’s ballgame hot, going on a 7-0 scoring run right out of the gate.

However, the Black and Red scored only two more points from there, allowing the Generals to make a comeback.

The home team slowly climbed back up the scoreboard, hitting a 3-pointer to tie the game 9-9 going into the second quarter.

The Green and White hit another 3-pointer at the beginning of the second to take the lead.

After missing all but one of their shots behind the arch in the first, the Generals warmed up in the second quarter, hitting three such shots in the first three minutes.

This allowed the home team to extend their lead throughout the eight minutes.

Meanwhile, the Black Knights had trouble scoring themselves, managing only six points to go into halftime down 33-15.

In the third quarter, the hosts extend their lead past 20 points.

However, the Black Knights began to make a comeback, going on a 8-0 scoring run in the middle of the third.

They eventually fought the deficit down to 13 points, going into the final quarter down 49-36.

Both teams hit a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter.

Throughout the eight minutes, Point Pleasant got the score all the way down to 10 points, but that was the farthest they got.

Black Knight head coach Josh Williams said he is proud of the way his team grew throughout the season.

“We’re not the same ball team we were at the start of the year,” he said. “We knew we were in a big hole and they did everything they could to try and dig themselves out of it.”

Williams went on to talk about how much leadership his group of seniors showed.

“You can never put a price on senior leadership,” he said. “I’ve known these kids since youth league. They’ve been through so many battles together and I know they’ve taught the younger kids well.”

In point totals, Winfield led in 3-pointers and free throws with tallies of 10-2 and 6-3, respectively.

Point Pleasant led in field goals at 19-13.

Leading the Black Knights in scoring was junior Eric Chapman, who recorded 11 field goals and two free throws for a total of 24 points.

Rounding out the Point Pleasant scoring were Grant Barton with six points, Connor Lambert with six points, Peyton Murphy with five points, Luke Derenberger with two points, Zach McDaniel with two points and Josh Chapman with two points.

Leading the Generals was Ross Musick, who had five 3-pointers and one field goal for a total of 17 points.

In rebounds, the Black and Red had three offensive and 16 defensive for a total of 19 and were led by Eric Chapman with nine.

The Green and White had 12 offensive boards and 21 defensive for a total of 33 and were led by Elijah Crompton with eight.

The Generals will host the Nitro Wildcats in the section finals at 7 p.m. Friday.

