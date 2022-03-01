Rio men fall twice in tri-match

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — If the road trip itself wasn’t long enough for the University of Rio Grande men’s volleyball team, the two matches that the RedStorm played upon their arrival certainly were.

Head coach Nick Rawls’ first-year squad suffered straight sets losses at the hands of Trinity Christian College and Lawrence Tech University as part of a tri-match hosted by LTU at the Don Ridler Field House.

The loss to Trinity Christian came by scores of 25-22, 25-12, 25-10, while the host Blue Devils swept by scores of 25-17, 25-16, 25-13.

The setbacks left Rio Grande with an overall record of 1-14.

In the opener, Trinity Christian had just seven errors in 80 attacks and posted a .450 attack percentage after accumulating 43 kills.

Alex Costa and Jake Ostema finished with 12 and 10 kills, respectively, while Ryan Schmidt and Nick Mioni had 17 assists apiece in the winning effort.

Costa also had seven digs, while Arneet Garcha had four of TCC’s 10 service aces and Bartomlej Maciczak had four block assists.

Freshman Sam Taylor (Lewis Center, OH) had eight kills to lead Rio Grande, which finished with 24 kills and 16 errors over 78 attacks for a .103 swing percentage.

Freshman Seth Mohr (Canton, OH) had 20 assists for the RedStorm, while freshman Juan Carlos Polanco (Columbus, OH) had 10 digs.

Against Lawrence Tech, Rio Grande tallied more errors (25) than it had kills (22) in 85 attacks for a -.035 percentage.

Kaylor and Mohr repeated their earlier numbers with eight kills and 20 assists, respectively, while Polanco had seven digs.

Felix Perez had 12 kills and seven digs for the Blue Devils, while Andrew Lee had 23 assists in the winning effort.

Tech finished with a .314 swing percentage.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Wednesday night when Midway University visits the Newt Oliver Arena for a Mid-South Conference matchup.

First serve is at 7 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.