Raiders win D-3 sectional title

ALBANY, Ohio — Nothing but a charm the third time around.

The River Valley wrestling team set a program record with nine district qualifiers and matched a school mark with four divisional champions while capturing its third straight team title this past Saturday at the Division III Southeast sectional championships held at Alexander High School.

The Raiders ended the event with nine total podium finishes, and all nine of those top-6 efforts finished within the first-four cutoff point while advancing to districts.

The Silver and Black posted a winning team score of 198 points. Westfall was second out of 22 scoring teams with 125 points.

Eastern was 10th overall with 53 points and landed two district qualifiers, while Meigs placed had two district qualifiers and finished 16th with 34 points. South Gallia was 19th overall with 22 points and also had a single grappler advance to the district level.

RVHS — which led all teams at the sectional tournament with four weight class champions — received their divisional titles from Andrew Huck (144), Justin Stump (157), Will Hash (190) and Aiden Greene (215).

Levi Wood (138) and Nathan Brown (175) secured runner-up efforts in their respective divisions, while Michael Conkle ended up third overall at 165 pounds. Evan Wilbur (126) and Landon Goheen (285) also placed fourth in their weight classes for River Valley.

The Eagles had a pair of third place finishers advance to districts in Landon Basham (126) and Jayden Evans (175). Gavin Smith (138) and Colton Bailey (150) also finished sixth for EHS in their respective weight classes.

Joey Young was the lone Marauder to qualify for districts after finishing second at 120 pounds. Bri Hall (106) and Wyatt Kauff (190) also placed fifth and sixth, respectively, for Meigs.

The Rebels had a single district qualifier in Reece Butler, who ended up second in the 126-pound weight class. Butler was also the only top-6 finisher for SGHS.

Westfall joined RVHS as the only program to come away with multiple champions as the Mustangs won two divisions. Fairland, Zane Trace, Crooksville, Nelsonville-York, Waterford, Adena, Trimble and Huntington Ross also claimed a weight class champion apiece.

The Division III district championships will be held on Friday and Saturday at Heath High School.

The opening round of the Division III district tournament at Heath starts at 4 p.m. Friday. Saturday matches are slated to begin at 9 a.m.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

South Gallia junior Reece Butler, left, and Eastern freshman Landon Basham, right, lock up during the start of their 126-pound match on Saturday at the 2022 Division III Southeast sectional tournament held at Alexander High School in Albany, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/02/web1_3.1-SG-EHS.jpg South Gallia junior Reece Butler, left, and Eastern freshman Landon Basham, right, lock up during the start of their 126-pound match on Saturday at the 2022 Division III Southeast sectional tournament held at Alexander High School in Albany, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports River Valley junior Andrew Huck lifts an opponent in the air during a 144-pound match Saturday at the 2022 Division III Southeast sectional tournament held at Alexander High School in Albany, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/02/web1_3.1-RV-Huck.jpg River Valley junior Andrew Huck lifts an opponent in the air during a 144-pound match Saturday at the 2022 Division III Southeast sectional tournament held at Alexander High School in Albany, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.