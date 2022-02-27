OVP sports briefs

PYL baseball-softball signups

POMEROY, Ohio — The Pomeroy Youth League will be having baseball and softball signups for boys ages 4-15 and girls ages 4-17 for the upcoming 2022 season.

Signups will be held at the Pomeroy Fire Department from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the Saturdays of March 5th and March 12th, as well as another signup from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 10.

For more information, contact Ken at 740-416-8901.

MYL baseball-softball signups

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio — The Middleport Youth League will host signups for the upcoming 2022 season at the Middleport Village Hall from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the Saturdays of March 5th and March 12th, as well as another signup from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8.

For more information, contact either Jackie at 740-416-1261 or Dave at 740-590-0438.