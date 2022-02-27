Sheridan surges past Blue Devils, 58-48

LONDONDERRY, Ohio — In the end, the small things really added up.

The Gallia Academy boys basketball dominated the boards, but sixth seeded Sheridan shot 49 percent from the field and led the final 28:58 of regulation on Saturday night during a 58-48 decision in a Division II Southeast 2 district semifinal contest at Larry Jordan Gymnasium on the campus of Southeastern High School.

The third seeded Blue Devils (15-8) never trailed in the opening three minutes after building leads of 2-0, 4-2 and 6-4, but the visiting Generals (19-6) answered with an old-fashioned 3-point play from Kyle Peters — resulting a permanent lead of 7-6 with 4:58 remaining in the opening canto.

SHS went on to close out the first period with an 8-6 run for a 15-12 advantage … and Gallia Academy was ultimately never closer the rest of the way.

The Blue and White — who outrebounded Sheridan by a sizable 41-22 overall margin, including a 22-3 edge on the offensive glass — struggled with all of those extra chances as the hosts produced 18 more shot attempts by night’s end, but made just 30 percent of their total chances.

Turnovers also played a factor as GAHS committed nine of its game-high 16 turnovers in the second half, while the Red and Gray had only nine miscues in the triumph.

The Blue Devils missed their first six shot attempts of the second stanza, and a Kaelan Pulliam dunk at the 3:09 mark capped an 8-2 run that gave SHS its largest lead of the first half at 23-14.

Carson Call answered with the only GAHS trifecta on the night with 2:32 remaining, then an Isaac Clary basket trimmed the deficit back down to 23-19 with 1:42 left.

Pulliam, however, answered with a trifecta with 1:16 to go and eventually allowed the Generals to secure a 26-19 advantage headed into the break.

A Clary basket at the 4:38 mark of the third capped a 5-2 run and closed the gap back down to 28-24, but back-to-back buckets by Caden Sheridan gave the guests the first of two 8-point leads in the frame with 3:49 left. Both teams traded a field goal the rest of the way, allowing Sheridan to take a 34-26 edge into the finale.

Zane Loveday converted consecutive baskets for GAHS to whittle the deficit down to 34-30 with 6:28 remaining, but the hosts were never closer.

Sheridan countered with 10 straight points over the next 2:35 and secured its largest lead of the game at 44-30 following a runout basket by Reed Coconis with 3:52 remaining.

The Blue Devils were never closer than seven points the rest of the way as a Clary basket with 1:17 left made it a 53-46 contest.

The Generals made seven of their first eight shot attempts in the fourth quarter and went 10-of-17 from the field in the second half. The hosts, conversely, netted only 9-of-31 field goal attempts after the break.

Gallia Academy made 17-of-57 field goal attempts overall, including a 1-of-12 effort from behind the arc for eight percent. The hosts also went 13-of-18 at the free throw line for 72 percent.

Clary and Loveday both paced the Blue Devils with matching double-double performances of 16 points and 12 rebounds apiece.

Call and Brody Fellure were next with five points each, while Kenyon Franklin and Connor Roe completed things with three points apiece.

The Generals connected on 19-of-39 field goal attempts overall, including a 2-of-9 effort from 3-point range for 22 percent. Sheridan also went 18-of-28 at the charity stripe for 64 percent.

Coconis led SHS with a game-high 22 points, followed by Pulliam with 18 points and Sheridan with a dozen markers. Raine Rodich and Kyle Peters completed the winning mark with three points each.

Rodich, Coconis, Pulliam and Sheridan also led the guests with four rebounds apiece.

It was the final basketball game for seniors Carson Call and Zane Loveday in the Blue and White.

Sheridan advances to face Greenfield McClain in the district championship matchup at 9 p.m. Friday night at Southeastern High School.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Gallia Academy junior Brody Fellure (10) tries to dribble past a Sheridan defender during the second half of Saturday night’s Division II district semifinal contest at Southeastern High School in Londonderry, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/02/web1_3.1-GA-Fellure.jpg Gallia Academy junior Brody Fellure (10) tries to dribble past a Sheridan defender during the second half of Saturday night’s Division II district semifinal contest at Southeastern High School in Londonderry, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gallia Academy defenders Zane Loveday (35) and Isaac Clary, right, converge on Sheridan’s Kyle Peters (23) during the first half of Saturday night’s Division II district semifinal contest at Southeastern High School in Londonderry, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/02/web1_3.1-GA-Loveday.jpg Gallia Academy defenders Zane Loveday (35) and Isaac Clary, right, converge on Sheridan’s Kyle Peters (23) during the first half of Saturday night’s Division II district semifinal contest at Southeastern High School in Londonderry, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gallia Academy senior Carson Call tries to dribble past a Sheridan defender during the second half of Saturday night’s Division II district semifinal contest at Southeastern High School in Londonderry, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/02/web1_3.1-GA-Call.jpg Gallia Academy senior Carson Call tries to dribble past a Sheridan defender during the second half of Saturday night’s Division II district semifinal contest at Southeastern High School in Londonderry, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.