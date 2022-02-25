Phoenix rises, rolls RedStorm men

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Luka Ilic recorded a match-best 10 kills to lead Cumberland (Tenn.) University in a 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-19) victory over the University of Rio Grande, Thursday night, in Mid-South Conference men’s volleyball action at the Newt Oliver Arena.

The Phoenix (6-11 overall, 3-4 MSC) trailed early in both the second and third sets but, otherwise, were in control for most of the contest.

Cumberland finished with 35 kills and 14 errors over 65 swings for a .323 attack percentage.

Rio Grande (1-12, 0-9 MSC) had as many kills (17) as it did attack errors (17) in 66 swings.

Freshman Sam Kaylor (Lewis Center, OH) led the RedStorm with eight kills, while fellow frosh Seth Mohr (Canton, OH) had 15 assists and five digs.

Freshmen Juan Carlos Polanco (Columbus, OH) and Tyler Miller-Bross (Loveland, OH) had two service aces each for Rio.

Cumberland’s winning effort also included 27 assists from Jordan Pierce and 13 digs for Caleb Ginnings.

Austin Smalley also had a solo block and three block assists for the Phoenix.

Rio Grande returned to action Friday in a tri-match hosted by Lawrence Tech (Mich.) University.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

