Area lands 10 on TVC Hocking teams

A total of 10 athletes from the Ohio Valley Publishing area were named to the All-Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division boys and girls basketball teams for the 2021-22 season, as voted on by coaches within the league.

South Gallia led the area with four total selections — three girls and one boy — on the all-league lists, while both Eastern and Southern had a total of three players chosen on the squads.

Six local athletes were selected to the girls team, with half of those picks coming from SGHS. The Lady Eagles came away with two selections, while Southern also had a single honoree.

The Lady Rebels — who placed third in the final standings— had one repeat selection in senior Jessie Rutt, while sophomore Tori Triplett and freshman Emma Clary both captured all-league honors for the first time.

Junior Sydney Reynolds was a repeat selection for EHS, while classmate Erica Durst was a first-time pick as well.

Senior Kayla Evans — a 1,000-point scorer in her career — was the lone SHS representative and was named all-league for the third straight year.

Eastern and Southern respectively placed fourth and seventh in the final girls standings this winter.

Senior Cara Taylor of Waterford was named the player of the year on the girls side, while Jerry Close of Waterford earned coach of the year honors.

Southern led the area with two selections on the boys side of things, with seniors Lincoln Rose and Cade Anderson both earning all-league honors for the first time.

South Gallia’s lone selection was senior Brayden Hammond, who earned his third straight All-TVC Hocking accolade while completing his career as the school’s all-time leading scorer.

Eastern had one pick in senior Bryce Newland, who was named to the team for a second consecutive year.

The Rebels ended the year in fourth place in the final standings, while the Eagles and Tornadoes tied for sixth place.

Senior Blake Guffey of Trimble was named the player of the year on the boys side, while Howie Caldwell of Trimble was chosen as coach of the year in the TVC Hocking.

2021-22 All-TVC Hocking basketball teams

GIRLS

Waterford (11-1): Cara Taylor*, Mackenzie Suprano*.

Trimble (11-1): Brianna Orsborne*, Laikyn Imler*, Jayne Six*, Emily Young*.

South Gallia (8-4): Jessie Rutt*, Tori Triplett, Emma Clary.

Eastern (6-6): Sydney Reynolds*, Erica Durst.

Belpre (4-8): Halee Williams*, Kaitlen Bush*.

Federal Hocking (2-10): Reagan Jeffers.

Southern (0-12): Kayla Evans*.

Player of the Year:

Cara Taylor, Waterford.

Coach of the Year:

Jerry Close, Waterford.

BOYS

Trimble (11-1): Blake Guffey*, Tyler Weber*, Austin Wisor*, Bryce Downs.

Federal Hocking (11-1): Lane Smith, Tariq Cottrill, Andrew Airhart.

Waterford (8-4): Holden Dailey*, Jarrett Armstrong*.

South Gallia (5-7): Brayden Hammond*.

Belpre (3-9): Tucker Liston, Matthew Deems.

Eastern (2-10): Bryce Newland*.

Southern (2-10): Lincoln Rose, Cade Anderson.

Player of the Year:

Blake Guffey, Trimble.

Coach of the Year:

Howie Caldwell, Trimble.

* — indicates repeat selection to All-TVC Hocking team.

Southern senior Kayla Evans (12) dribbles past a Hannan player during a fast break in a girls basketball game held Dec. 30, 2021, in Ashton, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/02/web1_12.30-SHS-Evans.jpg Southern senior Kayla Evans (12) dribbles past a Hannan player during a fast break in a girls basketball game held Dec. 30, 2021, in Ashton, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports South Gallia senior Brayden Hammond (20) blocks a shot attempt against Eastern during a Dec. 14, 2021, boys basketball contest in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/02/web1_12.14-SG-Block.jpg South Gallia senior Brayden Hammond (20) blocks a shot attempt against Eastern during a Dec. 14, 2021, boys basketball contest in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

