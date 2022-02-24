8 locals land on TVC Ohio teams

A total of eight athletes from the Ohio Valley Publishing area were named to the All-Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division boys and girls basketball teams for the 2021-22 season, as voted on by coaches within the league.

Meigs led the area with five total selections — three girls and two boys — on the all-league lists, while River Valley had two boys and one girl chosen on the squads.

Meigs senior Coulter Cleland — a 1,000-point career scorer — was the only local repeat selection on the boys side of things and the Davidson University football signee garnered his fourth straight all-league selection in hoops.

Cleland was joined by sophomore Braylon Harrison on the all-league list for MHS, which finished tied for third place in the final league standings along with Wellston and Athens.

River Valley senior Mason Rhodes and junior Jance Lambert were both first-time selections to the all-league squad. The Raiders finished tied with Nelsonville-York for sixth place in the final standings.

Alexander senior Kyler D’Augustino was named the player of the year on the boys side, while Jeff Skinner of Alexander was chosen as coach of the year in the TVC Ohio.

The Lady Marauders — who finished fourth in the girls standings — were represented by seniors Mallory Hawley and Jennifer Parker, as well as junior Rylee Lisle.

Hawley is a 4-time All-TVC Ohio selection and serves as the all-time leading scorer in Meigs basketball history. Lisle was a repeat selection as well, while Parker secured her first all-league selection.

Senior Lauren Twyman was the lone selection for the Lady Raiders. Twyman is also a repeat selection to the All-TVC Ohio squad from a year ago.

Alexander senior Marlee Grinstead was named the player of the year on the girls side, while Jeff Grinstead of Alexander and Brett Jones of Vinton County shared coach of the year honors.

Editor’s Note: The TVC Hocking boys and girls basketball teams will appear in the Saturday sports editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel.

2021-22 All-TVC Ohio basketball teams

GIRLS

Vinton County (11-1): Tegan Bartoe*, Cameron Zinn*, Lacie Williams, Rylee Ousley.

Alexander (9-3): Marlee Grinstead*, Kara Meeks*.

Nelsonville-York (8-4): Mackenzie Hurd, Airah Levy*.

Meigs (7-5): Mallory Hawley*, Rylee Lisle*, Jennifer Parker.

Athens (5-7): Bailey Davis, Harper Bennett.

River Valley (2-10): Lauren Twyman*.

Wellston (0-12): Jenna Johnston.

Player of the Year:

Marlee Grinstead, Alexander.

Co-Coaches of the Year:

Jeff Grinstead (Alexander) and Brett Jones (Vinton County).

BOYS

Alexander (10-2): Kyler D’Augustino*, Braydin McKee.

Vinton County (10-2): Eli Radabaugh*, Zayne Karr, Braylon Damron*.

Athens (6-6): Derrick Welsh*.

Meigs (6-6): Coulter Cleland*, Braylon Harrison.

Wellston (6-6): Cyan Ervin*, Garrett Brown, Evan Brown.

River Valley (2-10): Jance Lambert, Mason Rhodes.

Nelsonville-York (2-10): Drew Carter*, Keegan Swope.

Player of the Year:

Kyler D’Augustino, Alexander.

Coach of the Year:

Jeff Skinner, Alexander.

* — indicates repeat selection to All-TVC Ohio team.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Meigs senior Coulter Cleland (2) releases a shot attempt over a Nelsonville-York defender during a Jan. 28 contest in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/02/web1_1.28-MHS-Cleland-2.jpg Meigs senior Coulter Cleland (2) releases a shot attempt over a Nelsonville-York defender during a Jan. 28 contest in Rocksprings, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports River Valley senior Lauren Twyman (20) releases a shot attempt over a Jackson defender during a Jan. 24 contest in Jackson, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/02/web1_1.24-RV-Twyman-2.jpg River Valley senior Lauren Twyman (20) releases a shot attempt over a Jackson defender during a Jan. 24 contest in Jackson, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.