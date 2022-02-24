Wildcats sweep Ohio Valley Christian, 65-46

ASHTON, W.Va. — In all fairness, this game should have probably been played 11 years from now on March 3 … instead of tipping off like it did on Feb. 22.

On a day where twos were being celebrated, the Hannan boys basketball team knocked down 10 of the game’s 19 trifectas on Tuesday night and rolled to a 65-46 victory over visiting Ohio Valley Christian in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

Both the Defenders and Wildcats nailed five 3-pointers apiece in the first half as HHS established a 28-23 halftime advantage, but the hosts responded with a 37-23 surge after the break to pull away and claim the 19-point triumph.

Hannan also claimed a season sweep after posting a 56-42 win over OVCS in Gallipolis back on Feb. 14.

Bradley Haley kept the guests within striking distance after hitting two trifectas in the first quarter, but the guests still trailed 12-11 after eight minutes of play.

Justin Rainey made two 3-pointers for as part of a 16-12 second period push that extended the Wildcat lead out to five points entering the break.

Brady Edmunds poured in seven points as Hannan made a 17-13 run in the third frame for a 45-36 edge headed into the finale.

Despite going only 3-of-9 at the foul line, HHS closed regulation with a 20-10 charge to secure the victory with its largest lead of the night.

The Wildcats made 25 total field goals — including 10 3-pointers — and also went 5-of-15 at the free throw line for 33 percent.

Edmunds paced Hannan with 14 points, followed by Justin Rainey with 13 points and Dakota Watkins with 12 markers.

Logan Barker was next with eight points and Philip Fugett chipped in seven points, while Cameron Wright added five points. Xavier Stone and JW Adkins completed the winning tally with four and two points, respectively.

The Defenders made 15 total field goals — including nine trifectas — and sank 7-of-15 charity tosses for 47 percent.

Austin Beaver led OVCS with a game-high 17 points, followed by Haley and Cash Burnett with 10 markers each. Michael Staufer added eight points, while Garrett Johnson completed the scoring with one point.

Hannan returns to action Saturday when it travels to Calhoun County for a Region IV, Section 2 tournament opener at 7 p.m.

Ohio Valley Christian completes its season on Friday when it travels to Parkersburg Christian for a 7 p.m. contest.

