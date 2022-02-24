Nitro knocks off Lady Knights, 47-23

NITRO, W.Va. — The beginning was good, but the rest couldn’t match up.

The Point Pleasant girls basketball team fell on the road 47-23 to the Nitro Lady Wildcats (13-8) in the semifinals of the Region IV Section 1 Tournament Wednesday evening.

The Lady Knights (7-15) scored the first three points of Wednesday’s ballgame, but the Lady Wildcats scored the next 12 after that.

Towards the end of the first quarter, the Point Pleasant put up some solid defense, getting blocks and turnovers to slightly cut into the Nitro lead, going into the second down 14-8.

In the second quarter, the shooting just wasn’t there for the Lady Knights, with shot after shot rattling out of the rim.

This allowed the Lady Wildcats to go on an 8-1 scoring run to extend their lead.

The road defense once again played well through the eight minutes, but defense is only half of the game.

The Lady Knights score only two more points before halftime, going into the locker rooms with a 30-11 disadvantage.

The offensive woes continued for Point Pleasant into the second quarter, with the visitors only managing two points in eight minutes, going into the final quarter down 44-13.

Although the Lady Knights outscored the Lady Wildcats 10-3 and scored the last eight points of the fourth quarter, it wasn’t enough to close the rest of the gap.

In shot totals, Nitro led in 3-pointers and field goals with tallies of 6-3 and 11-3, respectively.

Point Pleasant led in free throws at 8-7.

Leading the Lady Knights in points was senior Tayah Fetty, who recorded two 3-pointers, two field goals and five free throws for a total of 15 points.

Rounding out the Point Pleasant scoring were Brooke Warner with five points and Baylie Rickard with three points.

Leading the Lady Wildcats was Taylor Maddox, who had four 3-pointers, three field goals and six free throws for a total of 24 points.

In rebounds, Point Pleasant had five offensive and 16 defensive for a total of 21 and were led by sophomore Kendal Connolly with seven.

Nitro had 12 offensive boards and 24 defensive for a total of 36 and were led by Emily Lancaster with 12.

The Lady Wildcats will be back in action Friday, when they host the Ripley Lady Vikings in the section final.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Point Pleasant senior Baylie Rickard (14) puts the ball up against the Lady Wildcat defense during a basketball game against Nitro Wednesday evening in Nitro, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/02/web1_2-23-Point-Rickard.jpg Point Pleasant senior Baylie Rickard (14) puts the ball up against the Lady Wildcat defense during a basketball game against Nitro Wednesday evening in Nitro, W.Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

