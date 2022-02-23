Rebels fall to Waterford, 72-67

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — It’s rare enough to see one record broken, let alone three in one night.

South Gallia senior Brayden Hammond did just that Tuesday evening, becoming the all-time rebounds and points leader for Rebel boys basketball, along with breaking the single-game scoring record during a 72-67 home loss to the Waterford Wildcats in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.

The Rebels (10-11, 5-7 TVC Hocking) had trouble finding the basket to start Tuesday’s ballgame, allowing the Wildcats to jump ahead 5-0.

Second chance points also hurt the Red and Gold, with the Green and White getting offensive rebound after rebound.

Down 8-2, the Rebel offense started to find their rhythm, going on a 10-0 scoring run to lead.

However, the Wildcats scored a last-second 3-pointer to cut the home lead down to 12-11.

Hammond got his 1,000th rebound midway through the first, making him the all-time rebound leader for South Gallia.

The second quarter was very competitive, with one tie and 12 lead changes occuring through the second set of eight minutes.

The whole quarter was like a game of Simon Says. When the Rebels scored a 3-pointer, the Wildcats (16-7, 8-4) scored one of their own in the next possession and vice versa.

The difference maker in the first half was from the charity stripe, with the home team getting three free throws and the road team none to give the Rebels a 28-27 lead going into halftime.

The second half started much the same way, with both teams trading leads.

The Wildcats started to move away on the scoreboard, moving ahead 39-32 midway through the third.

At the end of the third, the Green and White put their lead out to 10 points, going into the fourth quarter with a 52-42 lead.

The Wildcats never cooled down behind the arch in the fourth quarter, getting five 3-pointers through the eight minutes to keep the Rebels away on the scoreboard.

As the clock ticked down towards the end of the game and the Red and Gold’s defeat all but certain, one bright spot was Hammond hitting a 3-pointer with under a minute to go to become the Rebels’ all-time leading scorer, finishing his career with 1,203 points.

“It felt great to get over that threshold,” Hammond said. “It would have been nice to get the win, but we came out as a team and we played hard. We might not have gotten that W but in our hearts we’re still winners.”

Hammond said he didn’t know how close he was to the record until South Gallia head coach Travis Elliott told him at halftime.

“He told me I had 23 points already and I needed 20 more,” he said. “Until then I had no idea I was that close. All told I ended up breaking three records tonight so this is a game to remember for me.”

In shot totals, South Gallia led in field goals and free throws with tallies of 21-11 and 4-2, respectively.

Waterford led in 3-pointers at 16-7.

Hammond led the Rebels in scoring with six 3-pointers, 13 field goals and four free throws for a total of 48 points.

This also meant Hammond broke the single-game scoring record for the Rebels.

Rounding out the South Gallia scoring were: Kyeler Rossitter with four points, Ean Combs with four points, Alex Oram with three points, Devin Siders with two points, Brycen Stanley with two points, Tanner Boothe with two points and Tristan Saber with two points.

Leading the Wildcats was Jarrett Armstrong, who recorded eight 3-pointers and one field goal for a total of 26 points.

In rebounds, the Red and Gold had eight offensive and 20 defensive for a total of 28 and were led by Hammond with 12.

The Green and White had nine offensive boards and 20 defensive for a total of 29 and were led by Holden Dailey with 12.

South Gallia senior Brayden Hammond (20) takes the ball to the hoop during a basketball game against the Waterford Wildcats Tuesday evening in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/02/web1_2-22-SG-Hammond.jpg South Gallia senior Brayden Hammond (20) takes the ball to the hoop during a basketball game against the Waterford Wildcats Tuesday evening in Mercerville, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

