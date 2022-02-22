River Valley falls to Vikings, 67-55

McARTHUR, Ohio — The River Valley boys basketball team closed out its season with a 67-55 road loss to the Vinton County Vikings (16-8, 10-2 TVC Ohio) Monday evening in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.

The Raiders (3-21, 2-10) faced struggles right away in Monday’s ballgame, scoring only six points to the Vikings’ 22.

However, the Silver and Black bounced back in a big way in the second quarter, scoring 22 points and going into halftime down 37-28.

In the third quarter, the road team put up a further eight points, but were outscored by the home team by six to go into the final quarter down 51-36.

Although the Raiders outscored the Vikings 19-16, it wasn’t enough to cover the remaining ground between the two teams.

Leading the Raiders in points was junior Jance Lambert, who recorded five 3-pointers, two field goals and five free throws for a total of 24 points.

Behind him was senior Mason Rhodes, who got three 3-pointers and four field goals for 17 points.

Rounding out the River Valley scoring were Kade Alderman with eight points, Gary Truance with four points, Caunnor Clay with one point and Braden McGuire with one point.

Leading the Vikings was Brayden Damron, who had five 3-pointers, one field goal and three free throws for a total of 20 points.

