RedStorm tramples Titans in season opener

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Taylor Webb had three hits and drove in two runs, while Jenna Myers and Chase Arndt drove in two runs apiece to lead the University of Rio Grande in a 10-2 mercy rule-shortened win over Indiana University-South Bend as part of the Bear Creek Invitational Tournament, Friday night, at the University of the Cumberlands Sports Complex.

The game was scheduled for Bear Creek Park in Oneida, Tenn., but was moved due to wet grounds.

The RedStorm were also supposed to play Huntington (Ind.) University on Friday, but that game was cancelled when the schedule was adjusted.

Rio Grande was playing its season opener.

IUSB slipped to 2-2 with the loss.

The Titans took a 2-1 lead in the second inning with a pair of unearned runs, but Rio Grande responded with nine unanswered markers, including four-run outbursts in both the second and fourth innings.

Webb, a junior from Willow Wood, Ohio, finished 3-for-3 with an RBI double in the first inning and a run-scoring single in the four-run second.

Myers, a freshman from Hebron, Ohio, hit a solo home run in her first collegiate at bat to make it 6-2 in the third inning and added an RBI fielder’s choice grounder in the four-run fourth.

Arndt, a junior from Clyde, Ohio, had a two-run double in the fourth and sophomore Lexi Carnahan (Felicity, OH), who finished 2-for-2, added an RBI single of her own.

The RedStorm also got an RBI double from sophomore Caitlyn Brisker (Oak Hill, OH) in the win.

Senior Raelynn Hastings (Commercial Point, OH) allowed six hits, two walks and the two unearned runs over five innings. She also struck out two.

Courtney Welborn started and took the loss for IUSB, allowing four hits, two walks and five runs over two innings.

Shelby Baker drove in both runs for the Titans, while Haley Fair added a double in a losing cause.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

