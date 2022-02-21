Saints march past RedStorm men

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande’s first-year men’s volleyball program took a step forward by winning its first-ever set, but the RedStorm fell short match-wise after dropping a 3-1 decision to Thomas More University, Friday night, in Mid-South Conference action at the Newt Oliver Arena.

The Saints got the victory by scores of 25-19, 25-20, 24-26, 25-19 to push their season record to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in league play.

Rio Grande dropped to 0-10 overall and 0-7 in the MSC.

Thomas More found itself one point away from a straight sets victory, leading 24-21 after a service ace by Q Roberts.

The RedStorm rallied, though, and scored the final five winners to take the set and extend the match.

The Saints rebounded, though, jumping to a 9-2 lead in set four and Rio Grande got no closer than three points the rest of the way.

TMU finished with a .204 attack percentage, tallying 43 kills and 23 errors in 98 swings.

Roberts had 12 kills and Jackson Sinnard was credited with 10 of his own, while Tanner Miller and Mason Cobler had 23 and 16 assists, respectively.

Jonathan Litzler had 12 digs for the Saints, while Sinnard and Jacob Wherman had three solo blocks each.

Rio Grande had 34 kills and 20 errors in 98 attacks as a team (.143).

Freshman Tyler Miller-Bross (Loveland, OH) had 20 kills, seven digs and three service aces in the loss for the RedStorm, while Seth Mohr (Canton, OH) had 29 assists and seven digs of his own.

Miller-Bross also had three solo blocks and one block assists in the loss.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

