South Point eliminates Raiders, 69-32

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The River Valley boys basketball team’s season came to a close Tuesday evening with a 69-32 road loss to the South Point Pointers (14-8) in the Division III Southeast 2 sectional semifinal.

The Raiders (3-20) faced struggles right out of the gate, scoring only six points to the Pointers’ 22.

The Silver and Black put up an addition six points in the second quarter, going into halftime at a 33-12 disadvantage.

The road team went on to score 13 points in the third quarter.

However, the Pointers put up 19 more points to go into the fourth quarter with a 52-25 lead.

Ultimately, the Raiders couldn’t cover the distance in the last eight minutes to keep their season alive.

Leading the Raiders in points was junior Jance Lambert, who recorded two 3-pointers, four field goals and two free throws for a total of 16 points.

Rounding out the River Valley scoring were Mason Rhodes with six points, Kade Alderman with five points, Caunnor Clay with four points and Dalton McGuire with one point.

Leading the Pointers was Caleb Schneider, who got four 3-pointers, six field goals and two free throws for a total of 26 points.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.