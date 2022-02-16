Defenders fall at RCC, 50-40

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ohio Valley Christian boys basketball team suffered a 50-40 road loss Tuesday evening to the Ross County Christian Eagles.

The first quarter was tightly contested, with the Eagles holding a slight 18-15 lead over the Defenders.

The Sky Blue and Gold faced more struggles in the second quarter, scoring only seven points while the hosts put up 17 to go into the locker rooms with a 35-22 advantage.

The Defender came away from the third quarter outscoring the Eagles 11-10, but the close quarter only meant the deficit pretty much stayed the same.

The road team outscored the hosts once more in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to get them the win.

Leading the Defenders in points was junior Bradley Haley, who recorded two 3-pointers and seven field goals for a total of 20 points.

Rounding out the Ohio Valley Christian scoring were Cash Burnett with eight points, Austin Beaver with seven points and Michael Staufer with five points.

Leading the Eagles was Gabe Beran, who got two 3-pointers and nine field goals for a total of 24 points.

