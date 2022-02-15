Meigs tames Lady Tigers, 73-45

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — About as well as things can go.

The Meigs girls basketball team canned 11 trifectas, led wire-to-wire and led by double digits for the final 20:31 of regulation on Monday night following a 73-45 victory over visiting Circleville in a Division II Southeast 1 sectional final held at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

The eighth seeded Lady Marauders (18-5) secured the program’s 11th sectional championship in school history, as well as their first district berth since the 2018-19 campaign. The hosts also held leads of at least 13 points in each of the four periods of play.

Besides advancing to the D-2 district semifinals on Saturday, the hosts also secured a rather historical accomplishment as senior Mallory Hawley became the school’s all-time leading scorer — both boys and girls — with the first of two free throws at the 6:37 mark of the opening frame.

Hawley — who reached 1,000 career points as a junior — surpassed Weston Baer as the all-time scoring leader at MHS. Baer’s previous mark of 1,437 points was set during his senior season back in 2020.

Meigs hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the first minute of regulation and quickly built leads of 6-0, 11-3 and eventually 18-5 with 2:45 left in the opening frame before securing a 22-11 edge through eight minutes of work.

The ninth seeded Lady Tigers (10-13) made a 5-2 run to start the second stanza and whittled the lead down to 24-16 after a Lily Winter basket with 5:25 remaining. CHS was also never closer the rest of the way.

A pair of Rylee Lisle free throws with 4:31 left in the half gave the hosts a 27-16 advantage, a lead that would remain in double digits the rest of the way.

The Maroon and Gold closed the first half with a 12-5 surge and took a comfortable 39-21 cushion into the break.

MHS — which went 7-of-12 from 3-point territory in the opening 16 minutes of play — never looked back as the hosts made a 19-13 third quarter push to extend their lead out to 58-34 entering the finale.

The Lady Marauders closed regulation with a 15-11 run and claimed their largest lead of the night on a Liyah Smith trifecta with 1:52 left for a 73-43 advantage.

Meigs will face top-seeded Sheridan in the district semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday at Southeastern High School. The Lady Generals defeated Washington Court House by a 56-25 margin in a sectional final Monday night to advance.

The Lady Marauders outrebounded the Red and Black by a 34-29 overall margin, but CHS did muster a 13-11 edge on the offensive glass. Circleville also committed 16 of the 31 turnovers in the contest.

The hosts made 24-of-52 field goal attempts for 46 percent, including an 11-of-21 effort from behind the arc for 52 percent. Meigs was also 14-of-19 at the free throw line for 74 percent.

Andrea Mahr led the Lady Marauders with a game-high 23 points, followed by Lisle with 14 points and Maggie Musser with 13 markers. Hawley finished the night with a double-double effort of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Jennifer Parker was next with eight points, while Smith and Delana Wright completed the winning mark with three and two points respectively. Lisle and Wright also hauled in five boards apiece for the victors.

CHS netted 17-of-53 shot attempts for 32 percent, including a 4-of-17 effort from 3-point territory for 24 percent. The guests also sank 5-of-12 charity tosses for 42 percent.

Gabby McConnell paced the Lady Tigers with 15 points, followed by Algina Francis with seven points and Winter with six markers. McConnell and Faith Yancey led the Circleville with six caroms each.

