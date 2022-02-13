Spartans sweep Meigs, 57-42

ALBANY, Ohio — One quarter made all the difference.

Host Alexander used a 14-5 second period push to build a 7-point halftime lead and ultimately never looked back Saturday night during a 57-42 victory over the Meigs boys basketball team in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest at The Alley.

The visiting Marauders (10-9, 6-6 TVC Ohio) received eight points from Brayden Stanley while building a 17-15 first quarter lead, but the Spartans countered with that pivotal 9-point swing that turned a 2-point deficit into a 29-22 intermission advantage.

MHS was never closer as the Alexander made a 16-12 third quarter run that increased the lead out to 45-34, then closed regulation with a 12-8 spurt that completed the 15-point outcome.

The Spartans also claimed a season sweep after earning a 67-56 win at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium back on Dec. 17, 2021.

The Marauders made 16 total field goals — including four 3-pointers — and also went 6-of-9 at the free throw line for 67 percent.

Coulter Cleland paced the Maroon and Gold with 14 points, followed by Stanley with eight points and Braylon Harrison with five markers.

Ethan Stewart and Morgan Roberts were next with four points apiece, while Chase Garcia added three points. Griffin Cleland and Conlee Burnem completed the scoring with two points each.

Kyler D’Augustino led AHS with a game-high 28 points, followed by Brayden McKee with 12 points and Zach Barnhouse with eight markers.

Meigs begins Division III postseason play on Tuesday when it welcomes Southeastern in a 13-20 matchup in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m.

