Bison surge past Point Pleasant, 66-56

BUFFALO, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant boys basketball team fell on the road to the Buffalo Bison by a score of 66-56 Friday evening.

The first quarter of Friday’s game was deadlocked, with both the Black Knights (5-13) and the Bison (7-10) scoring 13 points each.

The Black and Red faced some offensive struggles in the second, scoring only seven points to the Blue and Gold’s 14 to go into halftime down 27-20.

The road team bounced back in the third quarter, scoring 17 points.

However, Buffalo scored 14 points of their own to minimize the damage, going into the fourth up 41-37.

In the final quarter, Buffalo outscored Point 25-19 to take the victory.

Leading the Black Knights in scoring was junior Eric Chapman, who recorded eight field goals and three free throws for a total of 19 points.

Behind him was fellow junior Peyton Murphy, who got five field goals and one free throw for 11 points.

Rounding out the Point Pleasant scoring were Connor Lambert with 10 points, Grant Barton with seven points, Zach Beckett with four points, Zach McDaniel with three points and Josh Towe with two points.

Leading the Bison was Nutter, who had three 3-pointers, seven field goals and three free throws for a total of 26 points.

The Black Knights will be back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Wahama White Falcons.

