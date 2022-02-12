Buckeyes knock off River Valley, 55-37

BIDWELL, Ohio — The River Valley boys basketball team lost at home 55-37 Friday evening to the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.

The Raiders (3-18, 2-8 TVC Ohio) kept things close in the first quarter, trailing the Buckeyes (7-15, 2-10) by a score of 14-11.

However, the Orange and Brown started to pull away in the second, outscoring the hosts 18-7 to go into halftime with a 32-18 lead.

The Silver and Black put up a further nine points in the third quarter, but the Buckeyes kept them at a comfortable distance to go into the final quarter with a 43-27 advantage.

River Valley couldn’t cover the ground needed in the fourth quarter, giving the visitors the win.

Leading the Raiders in scoring was senior Mason Rhodes, who recorded three 3-pointers and two field goals for a total of 13 points.

Behind him was junior Jance Lambert, who got three 3-pointers and one field goal for 11 points.

Rounding out the River Valley scoring were Kade Alderman with nine points, Ethan Schultz with two points and Caunnor Clay with two points.

Leading the Buckeyes were Drew Carter and Keggan Swope, who had 12 points each.

The Raiders will be back on the court at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they hit the road to take on the South Point Pointers in the Division III Southeast 2 section semifinal.

