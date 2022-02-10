Rebels rally past River Valley, 70-56

BIDWELL, Ohio — Only thing better than getting back into the win column is beating a rival while doing it.

The South Gallia boys basketball team bested their cross-county rivals from River Valley 70-56 on the road Wednesday evening.

The Raiders (3-17) started things off with a 6-0 scoring run, jumping to a quick lead in Wednesday’s ballgame.

Over the course of the first quarter, the Silver and Black extended their lead all the way to 21-8.

However, the Rebels (8-9) scored the last seven points of the quarter to go into the second down 21-15.

The Red and Gold scored a 3-pointer at the beginning of the second quarter to bring the score down to one possession.

After the road team got the deficit down to a single point, the Raiders got their lead back out to four points with three minutes to go in the first half.

After the hosts extended their lead back out to seven points, the Rebels scored the last six points to give them momentum heading into halftime, down only 30-29.

Throughout the second quarter, the Raiders tried their luck from the key, but none of those shots fell in the eight minutes.

The two squads traded baskets and leads to start the second half.

A couple of minutes in, the Red and Gold started to pull away with a lead of their own.

Utilizing a great perfomance behind the arch, the Rebels ended the third quarter by outscoring the Raiders 13-3, giving the home team some work to do with a 56-40 disadvantage.

If the Raiders were to make a comeback in Wednesday’s game, they got to a good start by scoring 12 points from 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the fourth.

However, the Rebels came right back with points of their own, getting the hosts nearly right back where they started.

Ultimately, the Red and Gold held off their rivals to complete the comeback win.

In shot totals, South Gallia led in field goals and free throws with tallies of 17-14 and 15-4, respectively.

River Valley led in 3-pointers at 8-7.

Leading the Rebels in points was senior Brayden Hammond, who recorded four 3-pointers, eight field goals and six free throws for a total of 34 points.

Behind him was fellow senior Tristan Saber, who got one 3-pointer, three field goals and three free throws for 12 points.

Rounding out the South Gallia scoring were Brycen Stanley with nine points, Blaike Saunders with seven points, Ean Combs with four points, Noah Cremeens with two points and Tanner Boothe with two points.

Leading the Raiders was senior Mason Rhodes, who got two 3-pointers, six field goals and three free throws for a total of 21 points.

Next was junior Jance Lambert, who netted four 3-pointers and two field goals for 16 points.

Rounding out the River Valley scoring were Kade Alderman with 12 points, Caunnor Clay with five points and Gary Truance with two points.

In rebounds, the Red and Gold had 16 offensive and 20 defensive for a total of 36 and were led by Hammond with 13.

The Silver and Black had eight offensive boards and 13 defensive for a total of 21 and were led by Truance, Alderman and Lambert with four each.

The Rebels will be back on the court at 7 p.m. Friday when they travel to face the Belpre Golden Eagles.

The Raiders will be back in action at 7 p.m. Friday when they host the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes.

