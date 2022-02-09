Raiders fall at Athens, 58-36

THE PLAINS, Ohio — The River Valley boys basketball team suffered a 58-36 road loss to the Athens Bulldogs in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.

The Raiders (3-16, 2-7 TVC Ohio) could only put up nine points in the first quarter, trailing the Bulldogs (6-12, 5-5) by a score of 21-9.

Things didn’t get much better for the Silver and Black in the second quarter, putting up six points to the home team’s 12 to go into halftime at a 33-15 disadvantage.

The Raiders had their best offensive quarter in the third, putting up 15 points, outscoring the Bulldogs to go into the fourth quarter down 43-30.

Ultimately the Raiders were unable to cover the remainder of the distance in the final eight minutes.

Leading the Raiders in points was senior Mason Rhodes, who recorded one 3-pointer, four field goals and four free throws for a total of 15 points.

Behind him was junior Jance Lambert, who had one 3-pointer and three field goals for nine points.

Rounding out the River Valley scoring were Kade Alderman with eight points, Ethan Schultz with two points and Caunnor Clay with two points.

Leading the Bulldogs was Landon Wheatley, who got three 3-pointers, seven field goals and four free throws for a total of 27 points.

The Raiders will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. when they host the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes in another TVC Ohio contest.

