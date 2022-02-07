RedStorm earns split with Thomas More

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – The University of Rio Grande baseball team notched a doubleheader split with Thomas More (Ky.) in the Clash of Conferences tournament, Saturday afternoon, at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

The Redstorm lost game one 4-3 thanks to a pair of pivotal errors, but rebounded in game two as the bats came alive in a 4-1 win over the Saints.

The split left Rio Grande at 2-4 on the young season.

The Saints scored twice in the top of the second inning of the opener and were able to keep the Redstorm bats quiet until the fourth inning.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, junior Clayton Surrell (Carroll, OH) walked and scored on a double by sophomore Darius Jordan (Minford, OH) which hit the top of the wall in left-center field. Freshman Cole Brennan (Anderson, OH) followed with a single, stole second and then both runners scored on a single by freshman Nathan McVaigh (Evansville, IN) to give the Redstorm a 3-2 lead.

Unfortunately, those were all the runs the Redstorm would score.

The Saints got two runs back in the top of the fifth inning and held on for the one-run win.

Junior Brady Choban (Wadsworth, OH) started and was the hard-luck loser for Rio. He allowed six hits and a pair of walks, while striking out 10 over six innings.

The RedStorm started game two with a bang.

Junior AJ Thomas (Pickerington, OH) led off with a double to straight-away center, moved to third on a groundout by Surrell and scored on a sacrifice fly by junior Gavin Lovesky (Willowbrook, IL). McVaigh followed with a double to right and scored on a single by sophomore Ashton Focht (Lebanon, OH).

The Saints got one run back in the bottom of the first inning, but left runners stranded on second and third as Surrell — the Rio starter — worked out of the jam. As things turned out, it was the only run the Saints would score in the nightcap.

Thomas doubled and scored again in the top of the fifth for Rio Grande to make it 3-1. Sophomore Seth Mills (South Shore, KY) had a pinch-hit single in the top of the sixth and freshman Will Mann (Cleveland, OH), who re-entered as the runner, scored the fourth and final run for the Redstorm.

Surrell pitched four innings to earn the win. Junior Trey White (Crooksville, OH) threw one scoreless inning with a pair of strikeouts, and sophomore Victor Tyo (Grove City, OH) tossed two innings with one strikeout to pick up his first save of the season.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

