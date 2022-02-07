Trimble tops Tornadoes, 64-43

GLOUSTER, Ohio — The Southern boys basketball team fell on the road 64-43 Sunday afternoon to the Trimble Tomcats in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.

The undefeated Tomcats (14-0, 7-0 TVC Hocking) outscored the Tornadoes (6-14, 1-8) by a margin of 17-10 in the first quarter.

The home team scored a further 17 points in the second quarter to go into halftime up 34-19.

The third quarter was more tightly contested, with the Purple and Gold putting up 11 points to the Tomcats’ 14 to go into the fourth at a 48-30 disadvantage.

The hosts put a cap on Sunday’s game by outscoring the Tornadoes 16-13.

Leading the Tornadoes in points was senior Aiden Hill, who recorded three field goals and nine free throws for a total of 15 points.

Behind him was fellow senior Lincoln Rose, who had three field goals and two free throws for eight points.

Rounding out the Southern scoring were Cruz Brinager with six points, Cade Anderson with six points, Kodi Rife with six points and Brayden Otto with two points.

Leading the Tomcats was Blake Guffey, who notched 11 field goals and three free throws for a total of 25 points.

The Tornadoes will be back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to face the South Gallia Rebels in another TVC Hocking contest.

