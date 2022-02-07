Lady Rebels sweep River Valley, 68-42

BIDWELL, Ohio — Thorough, from start to finish.

The South Gallia girls basketball team built a 19-14 first quarter lead and ultimately never looked back on Saturday during a 68-42 victory over host River Valley in a non-conference matchup of Gallia County programs.

The visiting Lady Rebels (15-5) had five different players reach double digits while picking up a season sweep of the Lady Raiders (6-14). SGHS notched a 54-39 decision in Mercerville back on Jan. 17.

The guests got at least one bucket from five different people while RVHS received six points from Haylee Eblin in the opening frame, allowing the Lady Rebels to establish an early 5-point advantage.

Eblin added another six points in the second canto for the hosts, but Lindsey Wells scored seven points as part of an 18-13 South Gallia run that extended the halftime lead out to 37-27.

The Silver and Black was never closer as they mustered only five field goals and 15 total points in the second half, while SGHS just kept churning out offense.

Jessie Rutt scored six points as part of a small 11-9 third quarter spurt that increased the Red and Gold lead out to 48-36 headed into the finale.

Emma Clary netted six points down the stretch while pacing a 20-5 charge to close regulation and complete the 26-point outcome.

South Gallia made 29 total field goals — including seven 3-pointers — and also went 4-of-11 at the free throw line for 36 percent.

Macie Sanders led the Lady Rebels with 14 points, with Wells and Tori Triplett adding 13 markers apiece. Clary was next with 12 points and Rutt chipped in 11 points, while Ryleigh Halley completed the winning mark with seven points.

The Lady Raiders netted 14 total field goals — including six trifectas — and also sank 8-of-16 charity tosses for 50 percent.

Eblin paced the hosts with a game-high 17 points, followed by Morrisa Barcus with eight points. Lauren Twyman and Kallie Burger were next with five markers each.

Savannah White contributed three points for RVHS, while Abbigail Browning and Allie Holley completed the tally with two points apiece.

South Gallia completes its regular season schedule on Monday, Feb. 14, when it hosts Trimble in a TVC Hocking matchup at 6:30 p.m.

River Valley was at Vinton County on Monday night and returns to the hardwood on Thursday when it hosts Meigs in a TVC Ohio contest at 7 p.m.

