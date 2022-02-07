Blue Devils sweep Point, 66-43

CENTENARY, Ohio — It’s always nice to get a sweep. Even better when it’s against a rival.

The Gallia Academy boys basketball team got its second win of the season over the interstate rival Point Pleasant Black Knights 66-43 Saturday evening.

The two teams’ last meeting was Jan. 8 in Point Pleasant, W.Va., a 67-56 victory for the Blue and White.

The Blue Devils (13-5) started Saturday’s ballgame with a 4-0 lead.

However, the Black Knights (5-11) utilized their 3-point shooting to take a 6-4 lead of their own shortly after.

After the two teams spent some time trading baskets, the Blue and White took the lead back with three minutes left in the first quarter.

The home team extended that lead to six points, but the visitors fought back to cut the Gallia advantage to a single point to go into the second quarter down 14-13.

There were two ties to start the second quarter before the Blue Devils pulled away once again with a 22-16 lead.

However, the Black and Red powered back once more, taking another lead with just over a minute remaining in the first half.

The hosts made the last basket of the half to once again take a 1-point lead, heading into the locker rooms up 26-25.

One interesting note from the first half was how Gallia Academy got all of their points from field goals, with no 3-pointers or free throws making it into the hoop.

Both squads traded baskets to start the second half.

The Blue Devils hit their first 3-pointer of the game a couple minutes into the third, scored by sophomore Kenyon Franklin.

Franklin scored another one from beyond the arch to further extend the Gallia score to nine points.

The Blue and White proceeded to go on a 10-0 scoring run.

At the end of the third quarter, the Blue Devils outscored the Black Knights 18-5 to go into the fourth with a 44-30 advantage.

The Black and Red seemed to be out of sorts at the start of the fourth quarter, making mental mistakes which the Blue and White capitalized on to extend their lead further.

From there, Gallia Academy cruised to the victory.

In shot tallies, the home team only led in field goals with a tally of 27-8.

The road team led in 3-pointers and free throws with tallies of 7-3 and 6-3, respectively.

Leading the Blue Devils in scoring was Franklin, who recorded three 3-pointers and five field goals for a total of 19 points.

Behind him was senior Zane Loveday, who had seven field goals and one free throw for 15 points.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy scoring were Issac Clary with 14 points, Brody Fellure with 10 points, Carson Call with four points, Wesley Saunders with two points and Drake Phillips with two points.

Leading the Black Knights was junior Peyton Murphy, who got two 3-pointers, three field goals and five free throws for a total of 17 points.

Rounding out the Point Pleasant scoring were Zach McDaniel with seven points, Grayson Tucker with six points, Eric Chapman with four points, Josh Chapman with four points, Grant Barton with three points and Zach Beckett with two points.

In rebounds, the Blue and White had eight offensive and 18 defensive for a total of 26 and were led by Clary with eight.

The Black and Red had three offensive boards and 12 defensive for a total of 15 and were led by Murphy with eight.

The Blue Devils will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they travel to face the Rock Hill Redmen in a Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

The Black Knights will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Calvary Baptist Patriots.

