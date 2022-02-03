River Valley knocks off Buckeyes, 61-55

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — If eight is enough, then nine had to be the breaking point.

The River Valley boys basketball team snapped a 9-game losing skid on Wednesday night during a 61-55 victory over host Nelsonville-York in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Athens County.

The Raiders (3-15, 2-6 TVC Ohio) needed the full four quarters to notch their second league road victory of the season, but the guests did set an early tone that came back to benefit them by night’s end.

Mason Rhodes scored a dozen points in the opening frame in helping RVHS build a 17-14 lead through eight minutes, then Ethan Schultz buried two second quarter trifectas as part of a 15-11 run that increased the halftime cushion out to 32-25.

The Buckeyes, behind six points from Leighton Long, answered with a 12-9 third period push the whittled the deficit down to 41-37 headed into the finale.

Jance Lambert had eight points down the stretch as the guests closed regulation with a 20-18 spurt to complete the 6-point triumph.

River Valley outrebounded the hosts by a 38-16 overall margin, including a 15-4 advantage on the offensive glass. RVHS also committed 14 of the 24 turnovers in the contest.

The Raiders netted 24 total field goals — including nine 3-pointers — and also went 4-of-8 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

Rhodes led River Valley with a game-high 24 points, followed by Jance Lambert with 16 points and Kade Alderman with eight markers.

Schultz was next with six points, while Caunnor Clay and Gary Truance respectively added four and three points for the victors.

NYHS made 22 total field goals — including four trifectas — and sank all seven of its free throw attempts.

Long paced Nelsonville-York with 17 points, with Drew Carter and Keegan Swope following with 15 points each.

River Valley was supposed to face Vinton County on Friday night, weather permitting, and returns to the hardwood on Tuesday when it travels to The Plains to face Athens in a TVC Ohio contest at 7 p.m.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.