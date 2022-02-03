Tornadoes tear down Belpre, 80-62

RACINE, Ohio — The Southern boys basketball team scored a 80-62 home victory over the Belpre Golden Eagles Tuesday in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.

The Tornadoes (6-13, 1-7 TVC Hocking) maintained a slight lead at the end of the first quarter, besting the Golden Eagles (4-16, 2-7) by a score of 17-14.

The Purple and Gold kept their lead going through the second quarter, scoring 18 points to head into halftime with a 34-26 lead.

The home team’s dominance continued into the second half, with the Tornadoes notching a further 19 points to go into the final quarter up 53-41.

The Tornado offense had their best quarter in the last eight minutes, putting up 27 points to put the Golden Eagles away.

Leading the Tornadoes in scoring was senior Cade Anderson, who recorded six 3-pointers, two field goals and two free throws for a total of 24 points.

Behind him was fellow senior Aiden Hill, who got one 3-pointer, three field goals and six free throws for 15 points.

Rounding out the Southern scoring were Cruz Brinager with 14 points, Lincoln Rose with 13 points, Issac McCarty with seven points, Brayden Otto with five points and Tanner Lisle with three points.

Leading the Golden Eagles was Derek Liston, who had two 3-pointers, four field goals and four free throws for a total of 18 points.

The Tornadoes will touch down again at 6 p.m. Friday when they travel to face the Trimble Tomcats in another TVC Hocking contest.

