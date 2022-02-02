Black Knights fall to Warriors, 43-31

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant boys basketball team suffered a 43-31 home loss to the Riverside Warriors Tuesday evening.

The Black Knights (5-10) struggled offensively to start Tuesday’s ballgame, trailing the Warriors (3-10) by a score of 11-5 at the end of the first quarter.

The struggles continued into the second, with the Black and Red putting up only three points to go into the locker rooms down 27-8.

The Warriors put up a further 12 points in the third quarter, going into the fourth with a 39-14 advantage.

Even though the Black Knights outscored the Warriors 17-4 in the final quarter, they still came up short at the final buzzer.

Leading the Black Knights in points was sophomore Connor Lambert, who recorded three 3-pointers for a total of nine points.

Rounding out the Point Pleasant scoring were Josh Chapman with seven points, Eric Chapman with six points, Grant Barton with three points, Wesley Lee with two points, Zach Beckett with two points and Peyton Murphy with two points.

Leading the Warriors was Braydin Ward, who got six field goals and three free throws for a total of 15 points.

The Black Knights will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday when they travel to face the Gallia Academy Blue Devils.

