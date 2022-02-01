Lady Rebels sweep Belpre, 71-39

BELPRE, Ohio — A road trip worth taking.

The South Gallia girls basketball team had eight different players reach the scoring column and secured a season sweep of host Belpre on Monday night during a 71-39 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division victory in Washington County.

The Lady Rebels (14-5, 8-3 TVC Hocking) were sparked by a 2-headed monster in the opening frame as Tori Triplett and Jessie Rutt respectively poured in eight and seven points as the guests established a 17-10 first quarter advantage.

From there, SGHS never looked back as the Lady Golden Eagles mustered only three field goals in the second frame while the Red and Gold made a 22-6 charge that resulted in a comfortable 39-16 cushion at the break.

Kaitlen Bush netted 10 points for BHS during a 12-11 third quarter spurt that closed the gap down to 50-28 headed into the finale, but the Orange and Black were never closer.

Macie Sanders had nine points down the stretch while guiding South Gallia on a 21-11 run to end regulation and wrap up the 32-point triumph.

SGHS also recorded a 59-38 win in Mercerville against Belpre back on Dec. 20, 2021.

The Lady Rebels made 30 total field goals — including two 3-pointers — and also went 9-of-16 at the foul line for 56 percent.

Triplett led the guests with 19 points, followed by Rutt with 18 points and Sanders with 15 markers. Emma Clary and Ryleigh Halley were next with six points each.

Lindesy Wells contributed three points, while Madison Summers and Sydni Hornsby completed the winning mark with two points each.

Bush paced Belpre with a game-high 20 points. Haley Alloway and Katie Woodford were next with five and four markers, respectively.

South Gallia returns to the hardwood Thursday when it hosts Trimble in the TVC Hocking finale for both programs at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

