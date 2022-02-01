Wahama tames Wildcats, 77-23

ASHTON, W.Va. — This time, the bird hunted the cat.

The Wahama boys basketball team bested the Hannan Wildcats by a score of 77-23 on the road Monday evening.

The White Falcons (8-6) quickly jumped ahead 4-0 over the Wildcats (1-5) in Monday’s game.

The Navy and White certainly didn’t lack in confidence, starting their first run on defense by slapping the court like the Duke Blue Devils.

The home team did quite well defensively in the first quarter, getting turnovers and rebounds.

The problem was the Wildcats couldn’t convert on many of their own offensive possessions.

This lack of offensive output put the White Falcons ahead by nine at the end of the first quarter, going into the second up 13-4.

The Wildcats started making mental mistakes of their own in the second quarter, making sloppy passes and turnovers.

Another problem plaguing the home team was fouls, with at least two Wildcats getting three fouls or more in the first half.

The White Falcons used these fouls to their advantage, with almost half of their points in the first half coming from the charity stripe.

Entering the second half with a 37-6 lead, the White and Red continued their offensive output with five 3-pointers in the third quarter.

The Navy and White also tried their luck from the key, but only hit one such shot over the eight minutes.

Entering the final quarter down 61-15, the Wildcats couldn’t do much to stop Wahama from taking home the victory.

In shot totals, the White and Red led in all facets, leading 10-2 in 3-pointers, 14-8 in field goals and 19-1 in free throws.

Leading the White Falcons in points was junior Josiah Lloyd, who recorded two 3-pointers, five field goals and six free throws for a total of 22 points.

Next was fellow junior Ethan Gray with five 3-pointers for 15 points.

Rounding out the Wahama scoring were Sawyer VanMatre with 14 points, Alex Hardwick with eight points, Eli Rickard with five points, Bryce Zusman with three points, Wyatt Harris with three points, Harrison Panko-Shields with three points, Hayden Lloyd with two points and Austin Nicholson with two points.

Leading the Wildcats was senior Brady Edmunds, who had one 3-pointers and four field goals for 11 points.

Rounding out the Hannan scoring were Dakota Watkins with three points, Logan Barker with three points, Eli Chapman with two points, Justin Rainey with two points and Xavier Stone with two points.

In rebounds, the White and Red had 15 offensive and 16 defensive for a total of 31 and were led by Zusman and Lloyd with five each.

The Navy and White had five offensive boards and 23 defensive for a total of 28, led by Edmunds with 12.

The White Falcons will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face the Ritchie County Rebels.

The Wildcats will be back on the court at 7 p.m. Friday when they host the Covenant Christian Cougars.

