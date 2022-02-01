Ohio girls basketball tourney set

The high school postseason is just around the corner, but the area roads for the state tournament were paved Sunday afternoon during the 2022 OHSAA Southeast District girls basketball tournament selection meeting.

Six area schools — Gallia Academy, Meigs, River Valley, Southern, South Gallia and Eastern — now know where their opening games will be and who they will be facing in their respective sectional matchups.

Half of the six local teams need a single win to advance to the district tournament, while three other squads are searching for two victories to get out of their respective sectionals.

South Gallia came away with the Ohio Valley Publishing area’s highest seed in Division IV as the Lady Rebels enter the postseason as a No. 6 seed and will play in a sectional final at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at home against 11th seeded Green.

Southern earned the 16 seed and will host 17th seeded Clay in a sectional semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. The winner travels to top-seeded Trimble for a sectional final at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Switching to Division II, Meigs earned the eight seed and will host ninth seeded Circleville in a sectional final at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.

River Valley landed the 14 seed and will travel to third seeded Warren for a sectional final matchup at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.

Gallia Academy came away with the 16 seed and a home game as the Blue Angels welcome 17 seed Washington Court House for a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.

The winner advances to the sectional final and will travel to top seeded Sheridan for a 7 p.m. tipoff on Monday, Feb. 14.

Eastern — the area’s lone Division III program — needs two road wins to get to the district level. The Lady Eagles drew a 16 seed and travel to 15 seed Lynchburg-Clay for a sectional semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.

The winner will play in the sectional final at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, against the winner of the 2-31 matchup between Eastern Brown and Federal Hocking. The higher winning seed from those two contests will host the sectional championship.

Visit ohsaa.org for complete pairings of the 2022 OHSAA Southeast District girls basketball tournament.

Meigs senior Mallory Hawley, middle, releases a shot attempt during a girls basketball contest against Eastern on Nov. 30, 2021, in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/02/web1_11.30-MHS-Hawley.jpg Meigs senior Mallory Hawley, middle, releases a shot attempt during a girls basketball contest against Eastern on Nov. 30, 2021, in Rocksprings, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

