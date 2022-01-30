Portsmouth rallies past Blue Devils, 65-53

CENTENARY, Ohio — The freebies cost the Blue Devils quite a bit by night’s end.

Visiting Portsmouth netted 10-of-11 free throw attempts as part of a 20-11 fourth quarter run on Friday night during a 65-53 victory over the Gallia Academy boys basketball team in an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Gallia County.

The host Blue Devils (11-5, 5-5 OVC) — who were again without the services of Isaac Clary and Conner Roe — held lead of at least two possessions in each of the first three quarters of play, including their largest lead of the night at 40-32 late in the third frame.

The Trojans (), however, closed the third stanza with a 12-2 surge and ultimately secured a 44-42 edge headed into the finale.

GAHS was never closer as the Portsmouth went on a 9-2 surge at the start of the finale and eventually led by as many as 14 points (65-51) down the stretch before completing the 12-point outcome.

The Blue Devils led 16-15 after one quarter of play, but PHS countered with a 13-10 second quarter push that gave the guests a 28-26 cushion at the break.

The Trojans outrebounded the hosts by a 32-29 overall margin, with GAHS claiming a 15-9 edge on the offensive glass. PHS also committed 13 of the 23 turnovers in the contest.

Gallia Academy made 21-of-57 field goal attempts for 37 percent, including a 4-of-16 effort from 3-point range for 25 percent. The hosts also went 7-of-12 at the free throw line for 58 percent.

Zane Loveday paced the Blue Devils with 15 points and eight rebounds, followed by Brody Fellure with 13 points and Carson Call with 11 markers.

Kenyon Franklin was next with eight points, while Carson Wamsley and Was Saunders completed the tally with four and two points respectively.

Portsmouth netted 22-of-46 shot attempts for 48 percent, including a 7-of-21 performance from behind the arc for 33 percent. PHS also sank 14-of-15 charity tosses for 93 percent.

DeAndre Berry led Portsmouth with a game-high 22 points, followed by Kenny Sanderlin with 18 points and Dariyonne Bryant with 13 markers.

Gallia Academy returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Chesapeake in an OVC contest at 7 p.m.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.