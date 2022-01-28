RV, SG select new coaches

PATRIOT, Ohio — Now all of the pieces are in place for some Friday night football … at least in Gallia County.

Both River Valley and South Gallia came away with new varsity football coaches on Monday, Jan. 24, as the Gallia County Local Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the respective hirings of Scott Cooper and Bryan Morrow at the regularly-scheduled meeting held at the Gallia County Board Office.

Both Cooper and Morrow are first-time head coaching hires for the gridiron, though each has a unique background as an assistant prior to landing their first ‘gigs’ on the sidelines.

Cooper — a 1990 graduate of Wellston High School — has roughly 15 years of coaching experience at the high school level and most recently served as an assistant coach at Meigs in 2021 after six years on Alex Penrod’s staffs at both Alexander and Gallia Academy.

Cooper, who also served as an assistant coach at Wellston in his earlier years under Chris Hutchison, had applied for the head coaching position at his alma mater, but withdrew from consideration when presented the opportunity to be the next head football coach for the Raiders.

After being part of league championship teams and playoff qualifiers for the better part of his career, Cooper is excited about the opportunity being presented to him in the job he wanted all along.

“First, I want to say that I am very humbled and honored that the Gallia County Local administration has chosen me to be the next head football coach at River Valley High School. Superintendent Phillip Kuhn, Athletic Director Richard Stephens, Principal T.R. Edwards and I were all in agreement and very similar on visions of what was needed for the football program at River Valley, and it just kind of gelled from there,” Cooper said. “It’s a program and a community that I’m familiar with, and I know that this community is hungry for a more-consistent winning football program. I know that this community supports its school and its kids with 100 percent of what they have, and I’m going to be that someone giving 100 percent of myself back to making this program, these kids and this school the best that they all can be.

“I started coaching a long time ago so that I could be part of producing better people. Wins and losses happen, but building character and developing how to handle daily events in the right way is a much bigger lesson that can be learned through the game of football. I want the kids to enjoy their time in our football program and I want them to have memories and relationships that last, but there is also a lot of work that goes into being part of something special. Winning isn’t easy, but winning comes from doing the right things on a consistent basis. That’s what I want in my first head coaching job at River Valley. I want us to be consistent in how we approach things.”

Cooper, who also graduated from Ohio University in 2014 and earned his masters in 2019 from Grand Canyon University, is currently employed as an intervention specialist at Meigs High School.

Cooper, who is currently 50 years old, replaces Jason Peck, who resigned after four seasons and an 8-29 overall mark with the Raiders.

RVHS Athletic Director Richard Stephens is very pleased to be bringing an experienced football coach with knowledge of the area, the league and the community, but also wanted to commend Coach Peck for his contributions to the River Valley program.

“We are very excited to be able to work with Coach Cooper. Coach Cooper has been a proven motivator and winner throughout his coaching career and he prides himself in building relationships with players, parents and the community,” Stephens said. “Combine that with his attention to detail and that’s a recipe for success at River Valley High School. We appreciate the dedication and work Coach Peck put into the football program. We hope Coach Cooper can continue to mold football players and successful young men.”

Morrow — a 2007 graduate of River Valley High School and a 2011 graduate of the University of Rio Grande — is also no stranger to the Gallia County area … or even Mercerville.

Morrow started as an assistant coach at his alma mater back in 2016 under former RVHS coach Jerrod Sparling, then took a year off for the birth of his first child before heading back to the sidelines in 2018 to serve as offensive coordinator at SGHS under Mike Smith.

Morrow followed Smith to Wellston and served as the defensive coordinator for three years, which included a trio of playoff appearances and a TVC Ohio championship in 2020.

In coming back to his native county, Morrow is excited to be returning to one of his previous stops — especially a place with a history of playoff football runs.

Morrow, who is currently 32 years old, knows the challenges ahead, particularly at a school that sizes up with some of the lowest enrollment numbers in the Buckeye State. Nonetheless, he’s ready to meet that challenge head-on.

“I’m very grateful and honored to be selected to serve as the next head football coach at South Gallia High School,” Morrow said. “There’s no better place for me to get my first head coaching position than here in Gallia County and here at South Gallia. We have a great administration to work with and this community is very passionate about its school and its kids.

“I’m really excited to get to work and start trying to build back a winning culture here at South Gallia. As a Division 7 program, my first goal is really going to be focusing on how to increase participation numbers. Being a small school with limited numbers to begin with, we really want to create a program that the kids do not want to miss out on.”

Morrow has been employed at South Gallia High School since 2015 and currently serves as the business teacher for grades 6-12. Morrow replaces Vance Fellure as SGHS head coach, after Fellure was non-renewed after three seasons and a 2-24 overall record with the Rebels.

SGHS Athletic Director Matt Bess believes that Morrow is the right man for this job moving forward, but he also wanted to pay respect to Coach Fellure and his contributions to the program.

“We are excited about the future of the football program here at South Gallia. With that being said, we would like to thank Coach Fellure for his contributions to our program for the last three years while laying the foundation for our program to take the next steps,” Bess said. “We are excited to bring in Coach Morrow as our new head coach to continue that process. I see the passion and desire he has for teaching the game of football along with building relationships with his players, their parents, and the community. He brings an exciting brand of football and a commitment that will breed success in both the classroom and on the gridiron.”

Pam Sanders was also approved as the new varsity volleyball coach at South Gallia High School during the Gallia County Local Schools board meeting on Monday night.

Morrow and Cooper will join Kole Carter as first-time head coaches in Gallia County for the 2022 football campaign. Carter was approved to lead the Blue Devils at the Gallipolis City Schools board meeting held on Jan. 13.

