White Falcons win at Wayne, 56-41

WAYNE, W.Va. — The Wahama boys basketball team won on the road 56-41 against the Wayne Pioneers Thursday evening.

Despite the end result, the White Falcons (7-5) went into the second quarter down 11-9 to the hosting Pioneers (7-8).

It wasn’t until the second set of eight minutes that the road team took control of the game, scoring 13 points while keeping the hosts to five to enter the locker rooms with a 22-16 advantage.

The White and Red had their best scoring quarter of the night in the third, racking up 18 points, going into the final period up 40-22.

Wahama may have been outscored by three points in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to derail their lead.

Leading the White Falcons in scoring was sophomore Sawyer VanMatre, who recorded seven field goals and eight free throws for a total of 22 points.

Behind him was junior Josiah Lloyd, who notched two 3-pointers, three field goals and three free throws for 15 points.

Rounding out the Wahama scoring were Ethan Gray with 10 points, Michael VanMatre with six points and Bryce Zuspan with three points.

Leading the Pioneers were Ryan Maynard and Ronnie Staley, who both got two 3-pointers and two field goals for 10 points each.

The White Falcons will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Saturday when they host the Southern Tornadoes.

