Waterford sweeps Lady Rebels, 54-43

WATERFORD, Ohio — A 3-headed monster with a devastating 1-2 punch.

Host Waterford had three players amass all but four of its first half points, and all three ended up in double figures while claiming a 54-43 victory over the South Gallia girls basketball team on Thursday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Washington County.

The visiting Lady Rebels (13-5, 7-3 TVC Hocking) lost of each of the first two quarters by six points apiece, allowing the Lady Wildcats (14-3, 10-1) to secure a 28-16 advantage headed into the break.

The trio of Cara Taylor (10 points), Avery Wagner (8) and Mackenzie Suprano (6) supplied 24 of those points in the first half. Conversely, Emma Clary led SGHS with seven first half points, roughly half of its offensive output.

WHS got another 14 points from their trio as both teams traded points in the third frame, allowing the hosts to extend their lead out to 42-30.

Tori Triplett scored five of her 12 second half points down the stretch as the Lady Rebels closed regulation with a 13-12 spurt to complete the 11-point outcome. Waterford also netted 6-of-12 free throw attempts in the final frame.

South Gallia made 16 total field goals, including four 3-pointers, and also went 7-of-15 at the free throw line for 47 percent.

Triplett led SGHS with 15 points, followed by Clary with 13 points and Jessie Rutt with six markers. Macie Sanders was next with five points, while Lindsey Wells and Ryleigh Halley completed the scoring with two points each.

Waterford claimed a season sweep of the Lady Rebels following a 56-41 win in Mercerville back on Dec. 16, 2021.

Taylor paced WHS with a game-high 17 points, followed by Wagner with 15 points and Suprano with 11 markers. Suprano also reached her 1,000th career point in the triumph.

South Gallia returns to action Monday when it travels to Belpre for a league tilt at 7 p.m.

Waterford travels to league-leading Trimble on Monday to decide the TVC Hocking championship.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.