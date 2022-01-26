White Falcons outlast Sherman in OT, 70-68

MASON, W.Va. — A little extra effort went a long way.

An 11-9 run in overtime ultimately allowed the Wahama boys basketball team to claim a 70-68 victory over visiting Sherman on Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup at Gary Clark Court.

The White Falcons (6-5) were overwhelmed through three quarters of play as the Tide established a 43-31 advantage headed into the fourth, but the hosts rallied with a furious 28-16 surge that knotted the game up at 59-all at the end of regulation.

Both Harrison Panko-Shields and Josiah Lloyd chipped in four points apiece in the extra 4-minute session, helping WHS claim a 2-point advantage down the stretch while picking up its second straight victory.

SHS led 16-12 after one period of play and used an 11-7 run in the second frame to build a 27-19 halftime lead. The guests also made a 16-12 run in the third for a 12-point cushion headed into the fourth stanza.

Wahama made 28 total field goals — including four trifectas — and also went 10-of-13 at the free throw line for 77 percent. The hosts were also a perfect 6-for-6 at the stripe in the fourth period.

Lloyd led WHS with a game-high 25 points, with 15 of those coming after the fourth quarter. Sawyer VanMatre was next with 21 points, while Panko-Shields added 13 markers.

Bryce Zuspan followed with six points, with Ethan Gray and Michael VanMatre completing the winning tally with three and two points respectively.

A.J. Skeens paced the Tide with 23 points and Dalton Rollo added 17 points in the setback.

Wahama returns to action Thursday when it travels to Wayne for a non-conference tilt at 7 p.m.

