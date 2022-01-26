CLC tops Defenders, 67-39

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — They never stopped fighting.

The Ohio Valley Christian boys basketball team lost a Tuesday evening road game 67-39 to the Cross Lanes Christian Warriors.

The Defenders took a brief lead at the start of Tuesday’s game, but the Warriors powered back to take a lead they would not let go of.

The home team used their size advantage over the visitors to get their way into the paint, scoring the vast majority of their points from the inside.

Down 20-5 heading into the second quarter, the Defender defense kept the Warriors on a 3-minute long cold streak.

The Blue and Gold did have some flashes of brilliance in the second quarter, making some good plays to get points on the board.

However, the Warriors ended the first half on a 8-0 run to go into the second up 39-13.

The second half began with more of the same for the Defenders, although the road team did end the third quarter on a 5-0 scoring run to go into the fourth down 55-22.

To their credit, the Defenders never let up their intensity throughout the final quarter, even though the game was relatively out of reach.

The Blue and Gold ended Tuesday’s game by outscoring the hosts by five points.

In shot totals, the two squads were tied in 3-pointers and free throws at 4-4 and 3-3, respectively.

The Warriors held the advantage in field goals 26-12.

Leading the Defenders in points were junior Bradley Haley and sophomore Austin Beaver, who both scored 13 points.

Haley had one 3-pointer and five field goals while Beaver had two 3-pointers, two field goals and three free throws.

Rounding out the OVC scoring were Cash Burnett with six points, Michael Staufer with three points, Ethan Haley with two points and Josh Staufer with two points.

Leading the Warriors was Jon Dillion, who recorded seven field goals and three free throws for a total of 17 points.

In rebounds, CLC had 13 offensive and 18 defensive for a total of 31 and were led by Dillon with seven.

OVC had eight offensive boards and 13 defensive for a total of 21 and were led by Burnett with eight.

The Defenders will be back on the court at 7 p.m. Thursday when they hit the road to take on the Covenant Christian Cougars.

Ohio Valley Christian junior Bradley Haley (4) takes the ball to the basket during a basketball game against the Cross Lanes Christian Warriors Tuesday evening in Cross Lanes, W.Va.

