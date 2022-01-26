Lady Defenders fall to CLC, 52-17

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — It seemed to be going well at first.

The Ohio Valley Christian girls basketball team suffered a 52-17 road loss to the Cross Lanes Christian Lady Warriors Tuesday evening.

The Lady Defenders started Tuesday’s game on the right foot, jetting ahead to a 6-0 lead.

However, the Lady Warriors scored 7-straight points to take a lead of their own soon after.

The Blue and Gold were able to tie the score up on a couple of occasions in the first quarter, but are unable to fully get the lead back.

The Lady Warriors scored a 3-pointer with just seconds to go to head into the second quarter up 12-9.

The big problems started rearing their head for the Lady Defenders in the second quarter.

The visitors had problems with turning the ball over, which allowed the hosts to jump ahead on the scoreboard.

The Lady Warriors also did a great job in getting offensive rebounds, netting 15 in the second quarter alone.

At halftime, the Lady Defenders were unable to put up any points in the second, going into the locker rooms down 28-9.

These problems followed OVC into the third quarter, leading to the road team entering the fourth quarter at a 42-9 disadvantage.

Although the Lady Defenders were able to put up some points in the final quarter, the damage was done.

In shot totals, the Blue and White led in 3-pointers and field goals with tallies of 4-0 and 19-7, respectively.

The Blue and Gold led in free throws 3-2.

Leading the Lady Defenders in points was sophomore Madeline Young, who recorded three field goals and two free throws for a total of eight points.

Rounding out the OVC scoring were Lalla Hurlow with four points, Madison Beaver with three points and Kirsten Groves with two points.

Leading the Lady Warriors was Megan Walker, who got two 3-pointers and six field goals for a total of 18 points.

In rebounds, the Blue and White led with 26 offensive and 18 defensive for a total of 44, led by Breanna Webb with 13.

The Blue and Gold had nine offensive and 22 defensive for a total of 31, led by Groves with nine.

The Lady Defenders will be back in action at 5:45 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face the Covenant Christian Lady Cougars.

Ohio Valley Christian junior Kirsten Groves (31) drives the ball against the Lady Warrior defense during a basketball game against Cross Lanes Christian Tuesday evening in Cross Lanes, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/01/web1_OVC-Groves.jpg Ohio Valley Christian junior Kirsten Groves (31) drives the ball against the Lady Warrior defense during a basketball game against Cross Lanes Christian Tuesday evening in Cross Lanes, W.Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

