Black Knights fend off River Valley, 53-51

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant boys basketball team held off the River Valley Raiders 53-51 at home Tuesday evening.

The Black Knights (5-8) held a slight lead over the Raiders (2-13) by a score of 14-10.

However, the Silver and Black staged a comeback in the second quarter, outscoring the Black and Red 14-11 to cut the Point lead to one point, going into halftime down 25-24.

The Black Knights righted the ship in the third quarter, scoring 15 points for a 40-34 advantage going into the fourth.

The home team was ultimately able to hold off a Raider comeback to take the victory.

Leading the Black Knights in scoring was sophomore Grayson Tucker, who recorded five 3-pointers for a total of 15 points.

Behind him was junior Peyton Murphy, who got two 3-pointers and three field goals for 12 points.

Rounding out the Point Pleasant scoring were Eric Chapman with 11 points, Josh Chapman with seven points, Zach Beckett with five points, Luke Derenberger with two points and Grant Barton with one point.

Leading the Raiders was junior Jance Lambert, who notched four 3-pointers and four field goals for a total of 20 points.

Next was fellow junior Kade Alderman, who had one 3-pointer and six field goals for 15 points.

Rounding out the River Valley scoring were Mason Rhodes with five points, Caunnor Clay with four points, Dalton McGuire with four points and Ethan Schultz with three points.

The Black Knights will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they host the Nitro Wildcats.

The Raiders will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they host the Wellston Golden Rockets.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.