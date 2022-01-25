Harris, Jolly pace Rio track at Otterbein

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Spencer Harris posted a pair of runner-up showings to lead the University of Rio Grande men’s track & field team in Saturday’s Otterbein Invitational at the Clements Recreation Center.

Harris, a sophomore from Gallipolis, Ohio, finished second in the long jump with a leap covering 6.68m and also was second in the high jump at 1.86m.

Rio Grande had nine other Top 10 performances in the event, which was not scored.

Freshman Skylar Gries (Williamsburg, OH) led the other performances by the RedStorm, taking third in the pole vault (3.70m) and fifth in the 60-meter hurdles (9.14). Sophomore Haden Karshner (Circleville, OH) was third in the shot put with a heave of 13.73m and placed 10th in the weight throw with an effort of 12.00m.

Sophomore Travis Hunt (New Paris, OH) also had a pair of notable outings, taking fifth in the triple jump (12.25m) and finishing seventh in the long jump (6.08m).

Also for Rio Grande, sophomore Eric Weber (Bidwell, OH) placed third in the weight throw with a toss of 14.13m; graduate senior Daniel Everett (Fletcher, OH) was fourth in the shot put at 13.21m; and freshman Andrew Skaggs was sixth in the long jump with an effort of 6.08m.

Lauren Jolly had a pair of Top 10 showings as an individual and was part of a runner-up relay unit to headline the efforts of the University of Rio Grande women’s track & field team in the Otterbein Invitational, which took place on Saturday afternoon at the Clements Recreation Center.

Jolly, a freshman from Wheelersburg, Ohio, finished third in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.79 and fifth in the long jump with a leap of 4.69m.

Jolly was part of the RedStorm’s 4×400 relay squad, which placed second with a time of 4;20.39. The quartet also included sophomores Alyssa Dingus (Wheelersburg, OH) and Mackenzie McCarthy (New Franklin, OH) and freshman Jayden Roach (Baltimore, MD).

Rio Grande had sixth other Top 10 performances in the event, which was not scored.

Freshman Cassidy Vogt (North Robinson, OH) was responsible for two of the six notable showings, taking fifth in the high jump (1.49m) and finishing sixth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 10.60.

Also for the RedStorm, Roach was fourth in the 500-meter dash with a time of 1:23.10; Dingus was fifth in the 400-meter dash after crossing in 1:03.99; McCarthy, who placed seventh in the mile run with a time of 5:23.95; and junior Beth Arnold (Williamstown, WV), who was ninth in the shot put with a heave of 10.03m.

Rio Grande returns to action on Friday at the Cedarville Indoor Invitational.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

