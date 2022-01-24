Lady Raiders fall at Jackson, 54-31

JACKSON, Ohio — It’s hard to win if the ball won’t go in.

The River Valley girls basketball team shot just 27 percent from the field and trailed the final 26:05 of regulation on Monday night during a 54-31 setback to host Jackson in a non-conference matchup in the Apple City.

The visiting Lady Raiders (5-11) built a quick 5-1 lead and never trailed in the opening 5-plus minutes of regulation, but the Ironladies (12-5) secured a permanent lead at 7-6 on a Katelyn Webb basket with 2:05 left in the first canto.

RVHS went on to miss its final seven shot attempts of the initial frame, and the Red and White closed the quarter with five unanswered points while building a 12-6 advantage through eight minutes of play.

A Brooklin Clonch trifecta with 6:03 left in the half trimmed the deficit down to 14-9, but the guests were ultimately never closer the rest of the way. JHS reeled off seven straight points from there and eventually led by double digits the rest of the way.

Morissa Barcus provided back-to-back baskets for River Valley while cutting the gap down to 21-11 and again down to 23-13 with 2:58 left in the half, but the hosts reeled off a 6-2 run to close out the half for a 29-15 cushion.

The Lady Raiders were never closer than 12 points the rest of the way as a Carlee Manley offensive putback cut it down to 31-19 with 6:25 remaining in the third.

T.J. Carpenter, however, scored the next six points and gave Jackson its largest lead of the third stanza at 37-19 with 3:48 left. The Silver and Black closed the quarter with a small 6-4 spurt and trailed 41-25 headed into the finale.

Carpenter capped a 9-0 run at the start of the fourth with an old-fashioned 3-point play with 4:56 left in regulation, giving the hosts their largest lead of the game at 50-25.

Abbigail Browning hit the first of two consecutive RVHS baskets at the 3:33 mark and sparked a 6-4 run to close the game, which ultimately resulted in the final 23-point outcome.

Both teams hauled in 22 rebounds apiece in the contest, with JHS claiming a 10-5 edge on the offensive glass. River Valley also committed 23 of the 34 turnovers in the contest.

The Lady Raiders made 12-of-44 field goal attempts overall, including a 2-of-12 effort from behind the arc for 17 percent. The guests also sank 5-of-8 free throw attempts for 63 percent.

Lauren Twyman led RVHS with seven points, followed by Browning and Barcus with six markers each. Manley was next with four points and a team-best five rebounds.

Clonch and Savannah White chipped in three points apiece, while Emma Truance completed the scoring with two points. Twyman also grabbed four caroms in the setback.

The Ironladies went 23-of-45 from the field for 51 percent, including a 1-of-4 performance from behind the arc for 25 percent. The hosts also netted 7-of-11 charity tosses for 64 percent.

Carpenter paced Jackson with a game-high 18 points, followed by Mattie Walburn with 13 points and Kenzie Davis with 11 markers to go along with a game-best seven boards.

Webb chipped in six points and Sophia Metzler provided four points, while Olivia Kennedy completed the winning tally with two points.

River Valley returns to action Thursday when it travels to The Plains to face Athens in a TVC Ohio contest at 7 p.m.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

River Valley freshman Haylee Eblin, right, dribbles past Jackson defender T.J. Carpenter during the first half of Monday night’s girls basketball contest in Jackson, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/01/web1_1.26-RV-Eblin.jpg River Valley freshman Haylee Eblin, right, dribbles past Jackson defender T.J. Carpenter during the first half of Monday night’s girls basketball contest in Jackson, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports River Valley freshman Kallie Burger tries to drop a pass into the paint area while being guarded by Jackson’s Mattie Walburn (12) during the first half of Monday night’s girls basketball contest in Jackson, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/01/web1_1.26-RV-Burger.jpg River Valley freshman Kallie Burger tries to drop a pass into the paint area while being guarded by Jackson’s Mattie Walburn (12) during the first half of Monday night’s girls basketball contest in Jackson, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports River Valley senior Lauren Twyman (20) releases a shot attempt over a Jackson defender during the first half of Monday night’s girls basketball contest in Jackson, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/01/web1_1.26-RV-Twyman.jpg River Valley senior Lauren Twyman (20) releases a shot attempt over a Jackson defender during the first half of Monday night’s girls basketball contest in Jackson, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.