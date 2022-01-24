Lancers take down Southern, 68-48

RACINE, Ohio — The Southern boys basketball team fell 68-48 at home to the Federal Hocking Lancers Friday evening in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.

The two squads traded baskets in the first quarter with the Lancers (11-4, 6-0 TVC Hocking) holding a 25-17 lead over the hosting Tornadoes (4-13, 0-7).

The Purple and Gold ran into difficulties in the second quarter, scoring only six points in those eight minutes and going into halftime down 45-23.

Things didn’t improve much for the home team in the third, scoring eight points and going into the fourth quarter at a 59-31 disadvantage.

Although Southern outscored the Lancers 17-9, it was not enough to cover the deficit by the final buzzer.

Leading the Tornadoes in scoring was senior Cade Anderson, who recorded three 3-pointers and two field goals for a total of 13 points.

Behind him was fellow senior Aiden Hill, who got two 3-pointers and six free throws for 12 points.

Rounding out the Southern scoring were Cruz Brinager with eight points, Tanner Lisle with five points, Issac McCarty with four points, Lincoln Rose with four points and Brayden Otto with two points.

Leading the Lancers was Lane Smith, who notched two 3-pointers and six field goals for a total of 19 points.

The Tornadoes will be back in action at 6 p.m. Friday when they host the Waterford Wildcats in another TVC Hocking contest.

