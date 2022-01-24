Titans topple River Valley, 80-49

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The River Valley boys basketball team suffered a 80-49 road loss to the Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans Saturday evening.

The Raiders (2-12) put up 10 points in the first quarter, compared to the Titans’ (7-6) 21 points, which put them in an early hole.

Things only slightly improved for the Silver and Black in the second quarter, scoring 13 points, but they still went into halftime down 41-23.

The third quarter was almost deadlocked, with the hosts only outscoring the Raiders 17-16.

However, they still went into the final quarter with a 58-39 disadvantage.

Ultimately, the Raiders were unable to recover.

Leading the Raiders in scoring was junior Jance Lambert, who recorded seven 3-pointers, five field goals and one free throw for a total of 32 points.

Rounding out the River Valley scoring were Mason Rhodes with seven points, Dalton McGuire with four points, Ethan Schultz with three points, Kade Alderman with two points and Caunnor Clay with one point.

Leading the Titans was Johnathan Strickland, who got seven 3-pointers, four field goals and two free throws for a total of 31 points.

The Raiders will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to face the Point Pleasant Black Knights.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.