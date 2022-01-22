Blue Devils avenge South Point, 48-39

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Proving themselves as a formidable foe.

Despite losing junior center Isaac Clary to injury in the first quarter, the Gallia Academy boys basketball team found a way to notch its seventh straight victory on Friday night during a 48-39 victory over host South Point in an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Lawrence County.

The visiting Blue Devils (10-3, 4-3 OVC) were able to get four points apiece from both Clary and Zane Loveday en route to an 11-8 first quarter advantage, but the Pointers got seven points from Caleb Schneider as part of a 17-15 second period push that cut the halftime deficit down to 26-25.

Loveday and Brody Fellure each poured in four points in the third frame, but SPHS still mustered an 11-8 run and secured a 36-34 edge headed into the finale.

South Point went without a field goal and netted only 3-of-5 free throws down the stretch, and GAHS got five points from Loveday during a 14-3 charge that ultimately led to the 9-point triumph.

The Blue Devils also salvaged a season split after dropping a 58-53 decision in Centenary back on Dec. 14, 2021.

GAHS outrebounded the hosts by a 38-18 overall margin, including a 13-2 edge on the offensive boards. The guests also committed 18 of the 27 turnovers in the contest.

Gallia Academy went 19-of-43 from the field for 44 percent, including a 2-of-7 effort from behind the arc for 29 percent. The Blue and White also made 8-of-18 free throw attempts for 44 percent.

Loveday led the Blue Devils with a double-double effort of 13 points and 12 rebounds, followed by Fellure with 10 points and Carson Call with eight markers.

Kenyon Franklin and Wesley Saunders were next with six points each, while Clary added four points. Carson Wamsley completed the winning tally with one point.

Schneider paced SPHS with a game-high 15 points, followed by Mason Kazee with nine points and Xander Dornon with six markers.

Gallia Academy returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Fairland for an OVC contest at 7 p.m. The Blue Devils will also host Ironton on Wednesday in a makeup contest at 7 p.m.

