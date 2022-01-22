Black Knights fall to Bison, 70-58

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant boys basketball team suffered a 70-58 home loss to the Buffalo Bison Friday evening.

The Black Knights (4-7) struggled to get their shots to land in the opening minutes, while the Bison (4-7) came out red hot.

The visitors scored on all but one of their possessions in the first three minutes, eventually extending their lead to 14 points.

The Black and Red started getting their shots to fall as the first quarter came to a close, but down 21-11, they had their work cut out for them heading into the second.

The home team got a great deal of that done in the first two minutes of the second, scoring point after point until they cut the Buffalo lead to two points.

However, the Bison took back control of the game as the first half came to an end, going on a scoring run to extend their lead back to 10 points, heading into halftime with a 40-30 advantage.

The Bison kept their momentum going into the second half with a 6-2 run.

Midway through the third quarter, the Black Knights slowly started climbing their way back up on the scoreboard, managing to cut the Blue and Gold lead to 54-47 heading into the final quarter.

It was back-and-forth to start the fourth.

While the home team looked like they were on the verge of a comeback on multiple occasions, the Bison always answered back with a scoring run of their own.

This ultimately doomed the Black Knights as the final buzzer rang.

Leading the Black Knights in points was senior Zach McDaniel, who recorded five 3-pointers for a total of 15 points.

Behind him was junior Eric Chapman, who had one 3-pointer, five field goals and one free throw for 14 points.

Rounding out the Point Pleasant scoring were Zach Beckett with 11 points, Grant Barton with eight points, Peyton Murphy with eight points and Luke Derenberger with two points.

Leading the Bison was Caleb Nutter, who recorded one 3-pointer, 10 field goals and one free throw for a total of 24 points.

Rebound leaders were Derenberger and Barton for the Black and Red with four each, while Nutter lead Buffalo with nine.

The Black Knights will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when they host the River Valley Raiders.

Point Pleasant junior Eric Chapman (33) shoots his shot behind the arch during a basketball game against the Buffalo Bison Friday evening in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/01/web1_Point-Chapman.jpg Point Pleasant junior Eric Chapman (33) shoots his shot behind the arch during a basketball game against the Buffalo Bison Friday evening in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

