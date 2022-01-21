Blue Angels fall at Fairland, 73-33

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — The Gallia Academy girls basketball team suffered a 73-33 road loss Thursday evening to the Fairland Lady Dragons in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

The Blue Angels (3-13, 0-9 OVC) were able to score five points in the first quarter, trailing the Lady Dragons (15-2, 10-0) 16-5 heading into the second.

The Blue and White offense upped their production in the second, putting up 14 points, but they still went into halftime with a 42-19 disadvantage.

In the third quarter, the hosts put up a further 26 points to the road team’s 10, going into the final quarter up 68-29.

Ultimately, the Blue Angels were unable to cover the needed ground in the fourth quarter.

Leading the Blue Angels in scoring was freshman Kenya Peck, who recorded seven field goals and three free throws for a total of 17 points.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy scoring were Preslee Reed with six points, Callie Wilson with five points, Asia Griffin with three points and Regan Wilcoxon with two points.

Leading the Lady Dragons was Bree Allen, who got two 3-pointers, seven field goals and two free throws for a total of 22 points.

The Blue Angels will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Monday when they host the Portsmouth Lady Trojans in another OVC contest.

