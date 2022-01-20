Lady Rebels rout Symmes Valley, 70-42

WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — The South Gallia girls basketball team is on a 4-game winning streak after a 70-42 road victory over the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings Wednesday evening.

The Lady Rebels (11-4) took a slight lead after the first quarter, leading the Lady Vikings (11-7) by a 19-13 count.

The Red and Gold extended their lead throughout the second quarter, netting 17 points to go into halftime with a 36-27 advantage.

The tide started to change the visitors’ way starting in the third quarter, with the Lady Rebels scoring 19 more to go into the fourth up 55-37.

The South Gallia defense kept the Lady Vikings to only five points in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Leading the Lady Rebels in scoring was sophomore Macie Sanders, who recorded five 3-pointers, three field goals and three free throws for a total of 24 points.

Behind her was fellow sophomore Tori Triplett, who got one 3-pointer, three field goals and three free throws for 12 points.

Rounding out the South Gallia scoring were Emma Clary with 11 points, Lindsey Wells with 10 points, Jessie Rutt with eight points, Madison Summers with three points and Dafney Clary with two points.

Leading the Lady Vikings was Desiree Simpson, who notched two 3-pointers, seven field goals and three free throws for a total of 23 points.

The Lady Rebels were supposed to face Eastern on Thursday and will be back on the court at 7 p.m. Monday when they host the Federal Hocking Lady Lancers.

