Meigs knocks off Lady Buckeyes, 60-58

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — If you come after the queen, you best not miss. The Lady Marauders didn’t miss.

The Meigs girls basketball team took down the top team in the division, the Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes, at home 60-58 Saturday afternoon in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.

The first quarter was tightly contested, with four ties and three lead changes.

The Lady Buckeyes (9-6, 6-2 TVC Ohio) pulled ahead thanks to their 3-point shooting.

The Lady Marauders (11-3, 4-3) hit a tying shot right at the buzzer, but the shot was disallowed by the game officials, leaving the road team with a 14-12 lead going into the second.

The Maroon and Gold went on a 7-0 scoring run at the beginning of the second quarter to take the lead back.

However, the Lady Buckeyes responded with a 7-0 run of their own to regain the advantage.

The Lady Marauders warmed up behind the arch, taking an 8-point lead with just over a minute left in the half.

The home team ended things on a 7-1 run to go into the locker rooms up by 35-26.

The third quarter was the very definition of deadlocked, with the two squads trading points back and forth.

The Lady Buckeyes ended the penultimate quarter with a small scoring run to cut the Meigs lead to six points.

Entering the fourth up 48-42, the Lady Marauders started the final quarter hot to extend their lead to 11 points.

However, the Orange and Brown slowly crept their way up the scoreboard throughout much of the fourth, cutting the Lady Marauder lead all the way down to three points with two minutes to go.

After the road team cut the lead further to a single points, the Lady Marauders hit a clutch 3-pointer to give themselves some breathing room.

After getting a big rebound, the home team forced the Lady Buckeyes to foul them.

Ultimately, the Lady Buckeyes were unable to hit a half-court shot as time expired, giving the Lady Marauders the victory.

In shot totals, the Maroon and Gold led in both field goals and free throws at 18-15 and 9-7, respectively.

The Orange and Brown led in 3-pointers 7-5.

Leading the Lady Marauders in scoring was senior Mallory Hawley, who recorded eight field goals and six free throws for a total of 22 points.

Behind her was junior Jennifer Parker, who got two 3-pointers, two field goals and two free throws for 12 points.

Rounding out the Meigs scoring were Andrea Mahr with 10 points, Rylee Lisle with seven points, Maggie Musser with five points and Delana Wright with four points.

Leading the Lady Buckeyes was Mackenzie Hurd, who had three 3-pointers, nine field goals and four free throws for a total of 31 points.

In rebounds, the road team ended up leading by getting eight offensive and 19 defensive for a total of 27.

They were led by Hurd with 10.

Meigs had eight offensive and 18 defensive for a total of 26 and were led by Hawley with eight.

The Maroon and Gold were also in action Monday when they hosted the Belpre Lady Eagles, the results of which were unavailable at press time.

The Lady Marauders will be back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday when they hit the road to take on the Point Pleasant Lady Knights.

